Tell us “Who is Your Champion” in life that helped you achieve success and motivated you to work harder to be your best!

This is your chance to win $2,500 courtesy of the new movie, King Richard. King Richard follows the journey of a father raising two of the most gifted athletes of all time: Venus and Serena Williams. Will Smith is King Richard, in theaters and HBO Max on November 19th. Rated PG-13.

King Richard “Who is Your Champion” Contest was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: