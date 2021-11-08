Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary’s Tea: Did Meagan Good & DeVon Franklin Split Up?! [WATCH]

“Gary’s Tea” is focusing on celebrity marriages today, specifically a rumored split for Meagan Good & DeVon Franklin plus the drama going on between Gary Owen and his estranged wife Kendra Duke.

While everything heard in these streets should be taken as strictly rumor until confirmed by the parties at the subject of the controversy, we just pray that both couples can ultimately work things out. Whether it’s mending the issues as a way of working towards a better future together or choosing to end things so that both sides can be better off, let’s keep our fingers crossed that all will work out in both situations.

Get the burning gossip in today’s “Gary’s Tea” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

 

Gary's Tea: Did Meagan Good & DeVon Franklin Split Up?! [WATCH]

Close