Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

What’s Trending: Have Your Kids Ever Embarrassed You Badly In Public? [WATCH]

Click Here To Listen Live

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Anyone with kids in their family can attest to how embarrassing they can be when it comes to going out in public.

From the darndest things they say to the unfiltered reactions they can have in awkward situations, we decided to dedicate today’s “Trending Topics” to stories about public humiliation at the hands of children.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Not only did the show’s co-hosts share some of their own personal stories, be it their kids or themselves as a toddler, but we also got a few callers to chime in with some hilarious tales that would leave many of us cringing or better yet reaching for a belt!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. 

Get a few laughs in today’s “What’s Trending” report on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

What’s Trending: Have Your Kids Ever Embarrassed You Badly In Public? [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest

Angela Bassett & Courtney B. Vance Set To…

 12 hours ago
08.12.74

Amara La Negra Reveals She’s Expecting Twins!

 12 hours ago
01.01.70

Will Smith Shares More Stunning Excerpts From His…

 12 hours ago
05.26.74

Dave Chappelle Gets Emotional When Meeting Scorpio Of…

 12 hours ago
05.28.74

Study Finds Racial Discrimination Leads To Anxiety, Depression…

 12 hours ago
05.25.74

Finish The Lyric: How Well Do You Know…

 21 hours ago
01.01.70

Busted: Raleigh Detective Fired After Claims He Framed…

 1 day ago
08.11.74

Alicia Key Takes To Instagram To Reminds Us…

 1 day ago
07.28.74

Here’s Everything We Know About The Fatal Car…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Lauren London Opens Up On Boundaries On ‘Red…

 2 days ago
01.01.70
Close