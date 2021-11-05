Mind Body Business: How To Avoid Weekend Weight Gain [WATCH]

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The weekend is usually a time to unwind and relax, which sometimes can lead to some bad habits on the road to fitness.

Maria More took a moment to speak on the topic for today’s “Mind Body Business” by giving some tips on how to avoid adding on a few pounds while enjoying your Saturday and Sunday.

From staying active by running errands or going for a walk to making sure you’re balancing meals for consistent nutrition throughout the day — no holding off until dinnertime! — you can make those first steps towards maintaining your weight while still enjoying that much-needed time off.

Let Maria More school you on fitness goals for the weekend with “Mind Body Business” on Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

