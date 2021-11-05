Local
Raleigh’s Restaurant Week Is Back!

Downtown Raleigh Restaurant Week is back starting Friday.

Downtown Raleigh Restaurant Week starts Friday and will run through Nov. 14th with participating restaurants offering specials and prix-fixe menus.

Check out WRAL.com for participating restaurants.

The upcoming weather forecast seems milder but many restaurants have prepared for possible cooler weather with heated outdoor dining if preferred.

Source:  WRAL.com

