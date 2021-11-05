Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Downtown Raleigh Restaurant Week is back starting Friday.

Downtown Raleigh Restaurant Week starts Friday and will run through Nov. 14th with participating restaurants offering specials and prix-fixe menus.

Check out WRAL.com for participating restaurants.

The upcoming weather forecast seems milder but many restaurants have prepared for possible cooler weather with heated outdoor dining if preferred.

Source: WRAL.com

Raleigh’s Restaurant Week Is Back! was originally published on thelightnc.com

