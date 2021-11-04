The Undressing Room
The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “Protect Black Women” | Episode 40

Do we care who celebrities are dating? The duo breaks down their thoughts on celebrities’ choices and even chime in on the new Drake rumor.  Plus, the ladies do a deep dive into the uptick in crimes against women. The ladies share their safety tips + undress Yung Miami’s new song ‘Rap Freaks’.  Find out what they had to say.

The Final Question To Undress got real!

