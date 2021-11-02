Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Hot Spot: This Actor Rejects $9 Million Movie Deal Because He Refuses To Get The Vaccine [WATCH]

Click Here To Listen Live

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

A lot is going on in today’s “Hot Spot” news update, with Cardi B voicing her opinion on the daunting sound of today’s rap music, a new mixtape from R&B crooner Bryson Tiller and more.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Also heating up the headlines is a wild report of Ice Cube turning down a role that would’ve paid him $9 million all because he didn’t want to get vaccinated. We’re not even sure the most resilient of Anti-Vaxxers out there would’ve turn that one down — would you have done the same? 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Hear the rest of “Hot Spot” with Da Brat, including an important update concerning the Fugees reunion tour, on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

 

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Hot Spot: This Actor Rejects $9 Million Movie Deal Because He Refuses To Get The Vaccine [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest

Okkurrrr! Cardi B Will Be Hosting This Year’s…

 15 hours ago
01.01.70

Karen Huger’s Vow Renewal Dress On The Season…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
Ripe pomegranate fruit on vintage background

It’s Triangle Vegan Restaurant Week!

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Mariah Carey Is Amped About Christmas 2021, Drops…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Rihanna Rocks Same Fit Gunna Wore For New…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Showtime Launches Multi-Year ‘HIP HOP 50’ Project, Nas…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Wale Details Why He Dropped Roc Nation As…

 2 days ago
01.01.70
17 items

Monster’s Ball: See What Your Favorite Celebs Wore…

 2 days ago
01.01.70
20 items

Hip-Hop History Month: Celebrating 48 Years Of The…

 2 days ago
11.01.72

Mom Sues Florida School District For Banning Her…

 2 days ago
05.12.72
Close