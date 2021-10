Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

October is “Breast Cancer Awareness Month” as we have been highlighting it all month long. On our final Wednesday of the month we spotlight prevention methods and tips on preparing for our next mammogram.

Listen as Melissa talks with the President of the Sisters Network Triangle, Portia Hedgespeth.

“Working Mom Wednesday Tips” Breast Cancer Awareness was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: