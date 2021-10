Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The soulful crooner, singer, songwriter, award winner is back with “Sure As”. This songs melodies and rhythms take me back to my childhood. With hints of Stevie Wonder and more, Brian Coutney Wilson bring even more to us in his hit CD “Still.”

Listen as Melissa talks with Brian Courtney Wilson about his latest single an what we can expect from the rest of the CD project.

Pick Hit Of The Week – Brian Courtney Wilson was originally published on thelightnc.com

