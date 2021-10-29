Entertainment News
Duo With Knives Pilfer $10K In Handbags At NYC Christian Louboutin Store [Video]

Take the bags, leave the heels.

Christian Louboutin Boutique Opening Cocktail - Milan Collections Men SS16

Source: Tullio M. Puglia / Getty

One of New York City’s hottest stores just got hotter. Two individuals made off with $10,000 dollars worth of bags at a Christian Louboutin by using knives.

As spotted on The Daily News the New York Police Department is in search of a duo who had their way at the famed boutique. On Tuesday, October 26 the team entered the retail store in the famed Meatpacking District at 1:14 PM. One of the suspects then threatened one of the staff members with a knife reportedly saying, “If you talk you will get shot.” Yes, a knife is not a gun, but we’re going by what was reported.

In the video captured at the scene, the other suspect then starts swiping handbags from the shelf with reckless abandon.

The two then grabbed some more selections and made for the exit. The crooks ran off in different directions; one going west on Horatio Street and the other heading towards the east side. According to cops the collection of bags is roughly valued at $10,420. Both are presumed to be men and wore dark clothing. Thankfully no one was injured. Anyone with information regarding the incident can call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

You can see the footage below.

 

