Gary’s Tea: Is ‘Insecure’ Actor Jay Ellis Wrong For Hiding His White Wife From The Public? [WATCH]

Interracial dating became the main subject of discussion for today’s “Gary’s Tea” after Insecure actor Jay Ellis went viral recently based off claims that he might be hiding his white wife to keep his predominately Black female audience happy.

The convo went a few different directions, with Eva even suggesting that it might not be a Black and white thing and more due to the fact that he’s not single in general — we’re sure Michael Ealy can relate! However, Rickey had everyone in stitches once he hit Gary with the double standard argument by bringing up “booty-eating James.”

Get your laughs off with “Gary’s Tea” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

