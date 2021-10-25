Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Jini Thornton Shares Money Moves You Should Take Care Of Before The End Of The Year

There are less than 100 days in the year and it’s time that we get it together.  There are many ways we make our money stretch for the end of the year and our money expert Jini Thornton explains some money moves we need to make by the end of the year.  Some of these moves include student loans, debt, and also strategizing for shortages at the end of the year.

 

We all desire to make a little extra cash to splurge on a bigger goal we are looking to achieve. A side hustle can make those goals a bit easier to achieve, especially when you’re having fun! Most times we overthink we could be a side hustle and it’s really utilizing our natural talents or taking the time to learn about something we have a desire to learn about. Below you will find seven side hustles that you can make money from to save up for that new car, vacation or shoes you have been wanting for a while now!

Jini Thornton Shares Money Moves You Should Take Care Of Before The End Of The Year [WATCH[  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Close