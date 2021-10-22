Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Snoop Dogg’s 50th Was A Playa’s Ball Extravaganza [VIDEO]

Click Here To Listen Live

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
BMF World Premiere Screening And Concert Event

Source: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for STARZ / Paras Griffin/Getty Images for STARZ

Happy Birthday Snoop!!

Snoop Dogg AKA Uncle Snoop, has always played homage to the truth to life old school players and pimps, so it is was only fitting that Snoop Dogg would celebrate his 50th birthday in playas ball fashion with a party of 300 guests along with a gift from his family a restored 1955 Chevy Impala and a huge spark up shout out from his now partner in television crime Martha Stewart, plus no grown person can celebrate a birthday without giving themselves a gift (you know in case, the gifts you receives isn’t really what you wanted), a custom Mercury Cougar with colors representing his favorite NBA team the Los Angeles Lakers.  Snoop Dogg’s 50th birthday get down went down in the City of Angels, Los Angeles.

Snoop Dogg along with his guests, Jamie Foxx, Usher, Nelly and T.I. just to name a few was laced from head to toe in old school playas ball fashion.

Take a look at the pictures and videos from Snoop Doggs 50th birthday party below.

Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg's 50th Birthday Party [PHOTOS and VIDEOS]

10 photos Launch gallery

Snoop Dogg's 50th Birthday Party [PHOTOS and VIDEOS]

Continue reading Snoop Dogg’s 50th Birthday Party [PHOTOS and VIDEOS]

Snoop Dogg's 50th Birthday Party [PHOTOS and VIDEOS]

Snoop Dogg celebrated his 50th birthday in playas ball fashion with a party of 300 guests

 

Snoop Dogg’s 50th Was A Playa’s Ball Extravaganza [VIDEO]  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Videos
Latest
11 items

Blackburn Takeover: Photos Of Howard University Students Protesting…

 9 hours ago
09.28.67

Snoop Dogg’s 50th Was A Playa’s Ball Extravaganza…

 12 hours ago
05.30.67

Tommy DeBarge Of R&B Group Switch Passes Away…

 23 hours ago
01.01.70

Chloe Bailey Explains How And Why She Became…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Mary J. Blige Brings The Style To Youtube’s…

 2 days ago
05.02.66

Freedom To Vote Act: 5 Things To Know…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

5 Times Madame Vice President Kamala Harris Made…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Washington State Sheriff Faces Charges Connected To Racial…

 3 days ago
01.01.70

Howard University Students Stand Firm In Demands As…

 3 days ago
01.01.70

Lori Harvey’s New Skincare Line, SKN By LH,…

 4 days ago
05.10.65
Close