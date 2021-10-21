Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Martin Lawrence Talks LIT AF Tour, New Drama Movie Coming Soon, & Favorite ‘Martin’ Characters [WATCH]

When discussing comedic legends, you’d be kidding yourself to even think about leaving out stand-up icon and Hollywood star Martin Lawrence.

With Rickey himself being a featured comedian on the current LIT AF Tour, it was only right that he bring on Martin to discuss everything you can expect from the laugh-filled shows ahead. He also took some time to address a few other things, including pandemic downtime activities, a new film on the way, his go-to dish to make for the family and, of course, choosing a favorite character from his classic ’90s sitcom Martin. 

Listen to our exclusive interview with Martin Lawrence on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

