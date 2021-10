Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Take 6 cans of food to the NC State Fair and enter FREE today only!

This tradition has been going on since 1993 and since then, Hunger Relief Day has collected and donated over 5.3 million pounds of food to the Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC.

The 6 can donation special runs all day and general admission is normally $13.

