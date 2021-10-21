The Undressing Room
HomeThe Undressing Room

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “Babies & Bitcoin | Episode 38”

Click Here To Listen Live

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

It’s a celebration! Eve is pregnant after having fertility issues. We undress fertility and why some women are waiting later to have children. Plus, the Millennium Tour is getting a little toxic. Is it real or 🧢?  We also have a special guest, Bitcoin Rodney, who is giving us all the deets on cryptocurrency and his conference coming up in Miami.

Could you date someone who lived with their child’s mother? Find out what the duo has to say in the Final Question To Undress.

If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s. Head to  www.theundressingroompod.com for more details.

It’s time to start thinking about holiday gifts. Check out our virtual Macy’s closet at  Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom.

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

Follow:

@theundressingroompodcast

@evamarcile

@starringlorel

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “Babies & Bitcoin | Episode 38”  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest

Mary J. Blige Brings The Style To Youtube’s…

 15 hours ago
05.02.66

Freedom To Vote Act: 5 Things To Know…

 17 hours ago
01.01.70

5 Times Madame Vice President Kamala Harris Made…

 17 hours ago
01.01.70

Washington State Sheriff Faces Charges Connected To Racial…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Howard University Students Stand Firm In Demands As…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Lori Harvey’s New Skincare Line, SKN By LH,…

 2 days ago
05.10.65

Fake COVID Card Will Cost Evander Kane $1.6M…

 2 days ago
05.18.65

Gunna Is The Face Of Foot Locker’s New…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Tricia Baptiste Went From Doing PR For A…

 3 days ago
01.01.70

5 Events That Shaped Black History Month In…

 3 days ago
01.01.70
Close