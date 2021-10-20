Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Hot Spot: Is Cardi B. Going To Jail?! [WATCH]

Da Brat decided to keep it short and sweet for today’s “Hot Spot,” this time putting all the focus on Cardi B’s pending trial that could possibly lead to jail time for the Bronx-born rap queen.

Cardi’s legal issues stem from a 2018 strip club fight that she’s since plead not guilty to. Although facing up to four years in prison, the Invasion Of Privacy emcee assured her online haters that her future is more likely to include record-breaking bars on wax instead of actual prison bars.

Get the scoop with Da Brat’s “Hot Spot” on Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

Hot Spot: Is Cardi B. Going To Jail?! [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

