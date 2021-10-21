Don’t Miss This Governor’s School Info Session

CLOSE
The Governor’s School of North Carolina is a multi-week summer residential program for gifted and talented high school students, integrating academic disciplines, the arts, and unique courses on each of two campuses. The curriculum focuses on the exploration of the most recent ideas and concepts in each discipline, and it does not involve credit, tests, or grades. Students are selected to attend through a competitive process after being nominated by their public school unit or non-public school. Register for the info session here.
Ciara, Kerry Washington, Halle Berry Slay At ELLE'S 2021 Women In Hollywood Event
10 photos Launch gallery
Ciara, Kerry Washington, Halle Berry Slay At ELLE'S 2021 Women In Hollywood Event
1. Kerry WashingtonSource:Getty 1 of 10
2. Jurnee SmollettSource:Getty 2 of 10
3. Jennifer HudsonSource:Getty 3 of 10
4. MJ RodriguezSource:Getty 4 of 10
5. CiaraSource:Getty 5 of 10
6. Nicole Ari ParkerSource:Getty 6 of 10
7. Moses IngramSource:Getty 7 of 10
8. Lena WaitheSource:Getty 8 of 10
9. ELLE's 27th Annual Women In Hollywood CelebrationSource:Getty 9 of 10
10. Debbie EllenSource:Getty 10 of 10
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark