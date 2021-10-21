Don’t Miss This Governor’s School Info Session

Continue reading Ciara, Kerry Washington, Halle Berry Slay At ELLE’S 2021 Women In Hollywood Event

Ciara, Kerry Washington, Halle Berry Slay At ELLE'S 2021 Women In Hollywood Event

[caption id="attachment_3492056" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty[/caption] A star-studded list of Black celebrity women strut their stuff down the red carpet during ELLE's 2021 Women In Hollywood event on Oct. 19. Ciara, Kerry Washington, Jennifer Hudson, Angelina Jolie, and Halle Berry were among the nine women being honored during the massive celebration for their achievements in the entertainment industry. Last year's soiree was canceled due to the pandemic, so everyone showed up and showed out! Berry attended the lavish event in a long-sleeve black and pink flowing gown paired with silver earrings and black heels. The "Monster's Ball" star was being honored for breaking barriers in the film industry for women of color. In her in-depth interview for Elle's Women in Hollywood issue, the star was praised for her history-making Oscar win for Best Actress, a feat that cemented her name in history books as the first and only Black woman to win the category. Berry was also showered with accolades for her forthcoming Netflix film, Bruised, where she will make her directional debut. “I started my career 30 years ago when Black women didn’t really have a prominent place in the industry, so I understand what it is to fight for what you believe in," she shared during her profile interview, adding that the film's main character is heavily inspired by her journey in Hollywood. "I love stories that are about redemption, allowing people second chances—and in our case, last chances. I love knowing that we can all make mistakes and be forgiven," she added. Berry wasn't the only lady who showed up styled at ELLE's prestigious Women in Hollywood event. Debbie Allen, MJ Rodriguez, and a slew of celebs also turned heads in killer looks. Let's take a look at their fierce styles and a few more beautiful ensembles from the night.