Don’t Miss This Governor’s School Info Session

The Governor’s School of North Carolina is a multi-week summer residential program for gifted and talented high school students, integrating academic disciplines, the arts, and unique courses on each of two campuses. The curriculum focuses on the exploration of the most recent ideas and concepts in each discipline, and it does not involve credit, tests, or grades. Students are selected to attend through a competitive process after being nominated by their public school unit or non-public school. Register for the info session here.

 

 

Berry wasn't the only lady who showed up styled at ELLE's prestigious Women in Hollywood event. Debbie Allen, MJ Rodriguez, and a slew of celebs also turned heads in killer looks. Let's take a look at their fierce styles and a few more beautiful ensembles from the night.

 

