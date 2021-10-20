Prayers For The Family Of The Five Teens Killed In Capital Boulevard Crash

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

According to WRAL, five teens lost their lives in a fatal crash on Capital Blvd. A 13-year-old, two 14-year-olds, and two 17-year-old young men were killed in the crash, according to police.

We ask that you send a prayer to the families of 13-year-old Mi-Keal Freeman who attended Carroll Middle School, 14-year-old Lebron Staton went to Ligon Middle School, 14-year-old Zymeer Dennis was a student at Wake Forest High School, 17-year-old Jeremiah Williams attended Lumberton Senior High School and 17-year-old Kamari Strayhorn went to South Garner High School.

The teenagers were remembered at a vigil Tuesday, October 19th. Go Fund Me pages have been set up to help with funeral expenses.

Thanks to friend of the family of Kamari Strayhorn, Alana Turner, provided the Go Fund Me to help with the expense of Kamari. H was the oldest boy of his 9 siblings; Trinity, Skilar , Harmonee, Kameron, Bre’Lynn , Sandra, Kethan, & Kaden. Kamari’s brothers and sisters have lost their brother.

These young men are someone kids, Kimberly Brown, the aunt of Lebron Staton said, “Everybody is taking this really hard.” She continues, “It’s just bad. We don’t have a lot of words. We don’t really know what to say.”

No one wants to imagine laying their child to rest, this tragedy is extremely hard for their families. Five families lost their babies, brothers, nephews, grandchildren. This is what we need to highlight and remember, the families of these young men need our support.

