Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Talk It Out Tuesday: Counselor Spring Explains How Our Emotions Affect Our Core Beliefs [WATCH]

Click Here To Listen Live

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

October marks Emotional Wellness Month, and we were honored to have Counselor Yunetta Spring come through for a special segment of “Talk It Out Tuesday” to break down how emotional needs directly connect to our core beliefs

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

How we view ourselves and the world around us can be primary driving forces behind assuring that we’re not operating with the emotions of a 10-year-old. Counselor Spring gives a further explanation on what that actually means, and trust you’ll definitely want to hear what she has to say if you’re working on becoming your most mentally mature self.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Tune in to “Talk It Out Tuesday” with Counselor Yunetta Spring on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Talk It Out Tuesday: Counselor Spring Explains How Our Emotions Affect Our Core Beliefs [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest

Lori Harvey’s New Skincare Line, SKN By LH,…

 8 hours ago
05.10.65

Fake COVID Card Will Cost Evander Kane $1.6M…

 18 hours ago
05.18.65

Gunna Is The Face Of Foot Locker’s New…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Tricia Baptiste Went From Doing PR For A…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

5 Events That Shaped Black History Month In…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

These Fluffy Balenciaga Sunglasses Are Set To Be…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Moving Beyond The Hashtag ‘Me Too.’ Movement Celebrates…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Colin Powell, First Black Secretary Of State And…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Interview: Documentary ‘Downing Of A Flag’ Explores History…

 2 days ago
01.01.70
10 items

10 African-American Poets Known For Words Of Wisdom

 2 days ago
01.01.70
Close