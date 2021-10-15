Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Netflix Employees Plan Walkout Over CEO’s Support For Dave Chappelle’s ‘The Closer’

Click Here To Listen Live

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Veteran comedian Dave Chappelle has said some pretty wild things during his longstanding comedy career — season 1 of Chappelle’s Show speaks for itself! — but no one could’ve expected the backlash he’s been facing since making disparaging jokes at the expense of transgender people in his new Netflix comedy special, The Closer.

Although many assumed the stand-up icon would stand firm on his comments, many were surprised that even Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos was supportive of the free speech as well. As a result, he may see a large portion of his staff stage a walk-out next week.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

According to Okayplayer, as many as 1,000 employees have sent messages of concern to Netflix executives in protest of Chapelle’s viral comedy special for the insensitive remarks he made against the trans community. When Sarandos and Global head of TV Bela Bajaria decided to move forward with promo and release, it led to one employee suggesting a company-wide “day of rest” via a message on Slack sent to hundreds of other staff members.

More on how this has all played out so far over at Netflix HQ, via The Los Angeles Times:

“‘I encourage all [members of] Trans* and allies not to work for Netflix that day. … As we’ve discussed through Slack, email, texts and everything in between, our leadership has shown us that they do not uphold the values for which we are held,’ a Netflix employee posted Monday in a public company Slack channel comprising more than 800 staffers representing ‘gender minorities of all sorts and their allies,’ in a message reviewed by The Times.

‘Between the numerous emails and non-answers that have been given, we have been told explicitly that we somehow cannot understand the nuance of certain content. I don’t know about you, but asking for us to show the whole story and not just the pieces that harm trans and [LGBTQ+] people is not an unreasonable ask,’ the employee’s Slack statement continued.

‘So, I encourage us all to state clearly that we, as Netflix employees are stunning not simply when we are doing the work that our roles demand of us but also when we challenge the very principles of our company.’”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

So far the walk-out is scheduled for October 20, and will include members of the Netflix employee resource group Trans* and their allies.

Do you think Dave is deserving of all this backlash, or are we simply living in a generation that can’t take a joke? Sound off!

 

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Dave Chappelle Releases ‘The Closer’ & Twitter Shares Cheers & Jeers

10 photos Launch gallery

Dave Chappelle Releases ‘The Closer’ & Twitter Shares Cheers & Jeers

Continue reading Dave Chappelle Releases ‘The Closer’ & Twitter Shares Cheers & Jeers

Dave Chappelle Releases ‘The Closer’ & Twitter Shares Cheers & Jeers

[caption id="attachment_1035944" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: Stacy Revere / Getty[/caption] Dave Chappelle signed one of the most lucrative deals with Netflix and has released a handful of comedy specials that have been both praised and blasted for their edgy and controversial content. The Washington, D.C. native released his sixth special, The Closer, to the streamer and fans have showered the standup performance with both cheers and jeers. The Closer was filmed in Detroit, Mich. and, according to Chappelle’s words, it will be his last standup special for an indefinite amount of time. As usual, Chappelle walked the edge as only he can and there was one particular segment that caught the eyes and ears of viewers on Twitter. In a joke that referenced DaBaby’s homophobic rant at Rolling Loud in Miami over the summer, Chappelle essentially framed the piece to say that the North Carolina rapper got in more trouble for his attack on those in the LGBTQ community for reportedly killing a man in self-defense. Using the biting and sarcastic style he’s largely employed most of his career, Chappelle seemingly tried to make a larger point about the tenets and tenacity of so-called “cancel culture,” which he’s done in some form or fashion among the six specials he’s filmed for Netflix. While some praised Chappelle for his humor, others found that his comparison of DaBaby’s woes to that of the bigotry and oppression faced by the LGBTQ fell far short of his typical brilliance. Still, it appears that if this is Chappelle’s swan song for Netflix, there are plenty who found the special enjoyable. Check out the reactions from all sides below.

 

Netflix Employees Plan Walkout Over CEO’s Support For Dave Chappelle’s ‘The Closer’  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Videos
Latest

5 Easy Halloween Makeup Looks That Won’t Break…

 4 hours ago
05.02.63

Tarana Burke On Living Well, Writing And The…

 5 hours ago
05.03.63

Domestic Violence Awareness Month: Pear Nova Donates A…

 5 hours ago
05.05.63

Florida’s New Medical Marijuana Licensing Rule Allegedly Discriminates…

 6 hours ago
05.11.63

‘The Redemption Of Bobby Love’: New Book Revisits…

 6 hours ago
05.12.63

Aww! Jay-Z’s Reaction To Seeing Kelly Rowland At…

 7 hours ago
01.01.70

Legendary Libra! Black Woman In Virginia Becomes 1…

 7 hours ago
01.01.70
23 items

Twitter Red Flag 🚩 Trend Goes Viral: Bad…

 7 hours ago
02.18.62

Netflix Employees Plan Walkout Over CEO’s Support For…

 7 hours ago
01.01.70

Unarmed Black Man Shot 7 Times While Being…

 1 day ago
03.19.62
Close