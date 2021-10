Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Today we continued to cover information on Breast Cancer Awareness with Sister Network Triangle of NC President Portia Hedgepeth. Today she gave information and tips on mammograms, the disparities, how to get them and how to get it covered for free if you qualify.

Listen as Melissa talks with Mrs. Portia Hedgepeth.

Working Mom Wednesday’s Tips Of Week – Mammograms was originally published on thelightnc.com

