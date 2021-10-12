Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

New hair, who dis? Joseline Hernandez may be known as the Puerto Rican Princess, but now she’s morphed herself into a blonde bombshell. The Live Your Life rapper debuted her natural curls and a somewhat new color for the gram, as a prelude to her birthday looks.

Earlier this summer, the reality TV star showed off strawberry blonde tresses in the video of her latest song, Live Your Best Life. This time around, the rapper turned it up a notch and upped the color ante. Graduating from a strawberry blonde to a beautiful, brighter hue that highlights her features, Joseline’s latest look is a hit – much like her latest single.

Related Stories Nicki Minaj Channels A Blonde Bombshell In Her Latest Instagram Post

In a video posted to her social media page, Joseline gave a sexy glare to the camera as she showed her ensemble off to the music of her latest single. She wore a gold knee-length skirt with a slit up the side, matched with a black Dolce & Gabbana crop top and black and silver scrappy sandals. She accessorized with a red clutch purse and red drop earrings. She looks GREAT!

As a Scorpio, I am definitely here for Joseline’s pre-birthday season energy. The actress and TV personality will be turning 35 on November 5th. She switches her hair up often, so we likely won’t see these gorgeous curls for her big day. What do you think? Are you loving Joseline’s latest look?

DON’T MISS…

Joseline Hernandez Shows Off Her Healthy Natural Hair

Joseline Hernandez Credits Motherhood For Transforming Her Into The Woman She Is Today

This Video Of Joseline Hernandez Doing Bonnie Bella’s Hair During The Quarantine Is Super Cute

Joseline Hernandez Shows Off Her Gorgeous Natural Honey Blonde Curls For The Gram was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: