N.C. State Fair continues ‘green’ push

The North Carolina State Fair is a celebration of agriculture, and organizers want to make the event an occasion to give back to Mother Earth. Last year, the State Fair advertised its efforts to be more environmentally friendly: Biodiesel fueled the midway. Organizers collected used cooking oil from vendors to make more biodiesel. Future projects include using livestock manure to generate energy and using solar power.

The Green N.C. exhibit across the Kerr Scott Building gives ideas about how to make other environmentally friendly choices. Visitors can see a biodiesel classroom and admire art made from recycled materials.

