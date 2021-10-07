Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

“We’re Suffering”: Taraji P. Henson Shares Her Reason To Continue The Mental Health Discussion

Click Here To Listen Live

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

The conversation surrounding mental health when it comes to Black people is one that isn’t discussed enough, and beloved actress Taraji P. Henson is hoping to change that with her Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation and a hit Facebook Watch series that tackles those issues directly.

We had the honor of having the former Empire star on the show to go in-depth about her mental health movement, and she was joined by best friend and Peace Of Mind co-host Tracie Jenkins.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Both ladies gave candid descriptions of their personal battles with depression and anxiety, even sharing tips on how they managed to get through the tough times and why it’s so important to give back by spreading the message.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Listen to our exclusive mental health chat with Taraji P. Henson and Tracie Jenkins from Peace Of Mind with Taraji on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

“We’re Suffering”: Taraji P. Henson Shares Her Reason To Continue The Mental Health Discussion  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest

Issa Rae Talks The Insecure Series Finale In…

 10 hours ago
01.01.70
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - July 28, 2021

Ray J Hospitalized With Pneumonia

 24 hours ago
03.21.57

6-Year-Old Black Girl Becomes Georgia’s Youngest Certified Farmer

 1 day ago
04.06.57

Feds Sue Google Data Sharing Contractor For Alleged…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Let’s Talk Breasts: Mary J. Blige, Dr. Arlene…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Advocates Call For End To Death Penalty After…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

FBI Raids Home Of NYPD Union Boss Accused…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

‘Lets Reel In The Mess’: Facebook Outage Renews…

 3 days ago
01.01.70

Tia Mowry Gives Us Boss Baddie In Three…

 3 days ago
10.28.55

Fat Joe Describes The First Time He Met…

 3 days ago
01.01.70
Close