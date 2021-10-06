Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Hot Spot: Rihanna Plans To Open Physical Savage X Fenty Locations In 2022 [WATCH]

Click Here To Listen Live

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Da Brat is keeping us in the know with the “Hot Spot” for today, reporting on a new Chadwick Boseman scholarship at Howard University & Rihanna’s expansion of Savage X Fenty.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Together with Netflix, Howard U will be offering scholarship money to majors in the creative arts as a way to honor Boseman and the alma mater he proudly spoke of while still alive. In other positive news, Rihanna is set to open physical Savage X Fenty stores in 2022 and further expand her multifaceted media empire.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Peep the full “Hot Spot” report below, which also has a positive update on RuPaul’s new deal with Sony Pictures:

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Hot Spot: Rihanna Plans To Open Physical Savage X Fenty Locations In 2022 [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - July 28, 2021

Ray J Hospitalized With Pneumonia

 3 hours ago
03.21.57

6-Year-Old Black Girl Becomes Georgia’s Youngest Certified Farmer

 8 hours ago
04.06.57

Feds Sue Google Data Sharing Contractor For Alleged…

 9 hours ago
01.01.70

Let’s Talk Breasts: Mary J. Blige, Dr. Arlene…

 12 hours ago
01.01.70

Advocates Call For End To Death Penalty After…

 23 hours ago
01.01.70

FBI Raids Home Of NYPD Union Boss Accused…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

‘Lets Reel In The Mess’: Facebook Outage Renews…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Tia Mowry Gives Us Boss Baddie In Three…

 2 days ago
10.28.55

Fat Joe Describes The First Time He Met…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Urban One Celebrates 42 Years Of Serving The…

 2 days ago
09.20.55
Close