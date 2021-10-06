Local
HomeLocal

“Working Mom Wednesday Tips Of The Week” Breast Cancer Awareness

Click Here To Listen Live

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
breast cancer 2015

Source: Creative Services / InteractiveOne

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month so all month we will cover topics and issue tips with the Sisters Network Triangle.  Today my guest was the President of the NC Chapter Mrs. Portia Hedgepeth.

Listen in as she talks with Melissa ….

Sisters Network Triangle is committed to increasing local and national attention to the devastating impact that Breast Cancer has in the African-American community

Who We Are

Sisters Network Triangle NC is a 501c3 affiliate chapter of Sisters Network ®Inc., which is governed by an elected Board of Directors and is advised by an appointed medical advisory committee.  We are the largest and only national Black breast cancer survivorship organization in the United States.  Sisters Network Inc. is recognized globally as the leader in the Black Breast Cancer movement.

The organization’s purpose is to save Black women’s lives, support survivors, amplify awareness and dialogue about the Black Breast Cancer Crisis.  The mission of Sisters Network Triangle NC (SNTNC) is to increase awareness of the devastating impact breast cancer has in the Black communities in and around Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill, collectively known as the Triangle. SNTNC strives to achieve our mission through area outreach, by educating the underserved Black communities to encourage early breast cancer screening and we offer monthly support group meetings for current and post breast cancer survivors. These meetings allow individuals currently battling the disease to communicate with other breast cancer survivors who share their stories.  The monthly support meetings also include medical and health care providers that share pertinent information regarding services that can possibly support breast cancer survivors.

Sisters Network Triangle NC welcomes you to join our meetings.  Due to COVID 19 restrictions, SNTNC monthly support meetings are being conducted virtually until further notice.  Please refer to our EVENTS section for support meeting information.

 

“Working Mom Wednesday Tips Of The Week” Breast Cancer Awareness  was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest

Feds Sue Google Data Sharing Contractor For Alleged…

 2 hours ago
01.01.70

Let’s Talk Breasts: Mary J. Blige, Dr. Arlene…

 5 hours ago
01.01.70

Advocates Call For End To Death Penalty After…

 16 hours ago
01.01.70

FBI Raids Home Of NYPD Union Boss Accused…

 18 hours ago
01.01.70

‘Lets Reel In The Mess’: Facebook Outage Renews…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Tia Mowry Gives Us Boss Baddie In Three…

 2 days ago
10.28.55

Fat Joe Describes The First Time He Met…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Urban One Celebrates 42 Years Of Serving The…

 2 days ago
09.20.55

Abortion Justice Marches Leverage National Network In Support…

 2 days ago
04.29.54

Halle Bailey Transforms Into A Real-Life Princess At…

 2 days ago
01.01.70
Close