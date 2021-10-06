Feds Sue Google Data Sharing Contractor For Alleged Racial Discrimination Against Black Employees Including 2 Who Were Fired For Complaining

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Owners and operators of a construction site in Clarksville, Tennessee, are finding out the hard way that Black workers are not putting up with the racist work environments many of them are used to being able to maintain with white supremacist impunity. The company is now facing a lawsuit accusing it of violating the 1964 Civil Rights Act by openly discriminating against its Black employees through racist language, racist graffiti and even what has been perceived as a form of segregation. The suit also claims that two Black workers on the site were fired after complaining about racism.

According to The Sacramento Bee, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC)—a federal agency that handles the enforcement of anti-workplace discrimination laws—filed the lawsuit last Thursday against the aptly named Whiting-Turner Contracting Company, which is a general contractor that worked on the Google data center in Clarksville.

The suit claims that Black employees were basically designated to an “all-Black sub-crew” that was usually given all the physically demanding grunt work no one else wanted to do and were forced to “outdoors without shade” while white employees worked comfortably inside. And if that wasn’t already giving you big modern-day plantation vibes, the suit also claims the all-Black crew was overseen by a white supervisor that regularly called them “boy” and “mother f**ker” and even told them, “get ya black a**es back to work.”

When an employee complained about the racist treatment, he was told to “let it go” by other white supervisors because their massa’-like boss was really just “old fashioned.” (A lot of white people don’t understand that, given America’s history, “old fashioned” hits different for Black people than it does for them.)

The EEOC also said porta-potties at the construction site were covered in racist graffiti that included the words “go back to Africa” and references to the Ku Klux Klan and white power—which isn’t surprising seeing as this business sounds like an ode to Reconstruction-era sharecropping from the KKK glory days.

The lawsuit was reportedly prompted after two Black employees complained in 2018 about all the flagrant racism at the site and were subsequently fired because that’s easier to do than to actually make policy changes for the caucasified chang-gang-like operation the supervisors are accused of running.

The EEOC “sent a letter to Whiting-Turner on Aug. 17 finding there was reasonable cause to believe it violated federal law,” according to the Bee.

The lawsuit seeks damages for the mistreated Black employees, back pay for the workers who were fired for complaining and an injunction preventing the company from continuing to be a white supremacist’s wet dream.

SEE ALSO:

Black Google Employee Kicked Off Campus After Security Didn’t Believe He Worked There

Ava DuVernay Joins Forces With Google To Empower Underrepresented Creatives

5 Black-Led Labor Unions That Have Paved The Way For Black Workers' Rights 5 photos Launch gallery 5 Black-Led Labor Unions That Have Paved The Way For Black Workers' Rights 1. Black Sleeping Car Porters Union Source:Getty 1 of 5 2. Colored National Labor Union Source:Getty 2 of 5 3. National Domestic Worker's Union Source:Getty 3 of 5 4. Coalition of Black Trade Unionists Source:Getty 4 of 5 5. American League of Colored Laborers Source:Getty 5 of 5 Skip ad Continue reading 5 Black-Led Labor Unions That Have Paved The Way For Black Workers’ Rights 5 Black-Led Labor Unions That Have Paved The Way For Black Workers' Rights [caption id="attachment_4201064" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: JASON REDMOND / Getty[/caption] Most people know about labor unions, but few know what they do. Labor unions help employees push for better working conditions within a workplace, which might include improving wages, hours, and safety policies. Labor unions then help workers bargain for a legally binding contract that will hold their employers accountable for implementing said changes. Sounds simple right? Well, historically, that hasn't always been the case, especially for Black Americans. Civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave his legendary speech "I've Been to the Mountaintop" right at the height of the Memphis Sanitation Workers' Strike in 1968. On April 3 that year, 1,300 sanitation workers organized a massive strike against the city, demanding better safety conditions, livable wages, and union recognition. “We've got to give ourselves to this struggle until the end,” King said to the fearless sanitation employees as they stood in the crowd. “Nothing would be more tragic than to stop at this point in Memphis. We've got to see it through. And when we have our march, you need to be there. Be concerned about your brother. You may not be on strike. But either we go up together, or we go down together.” The workers were protesting the shocking deaths of Echol Cole and Robert Walker, who were crushed by a malfunctioning garbage sanitation truck. The movement was led in part by a former Black sanitation worker named Thomas Oliver Jones. As the president of the local 1733 chapter of the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME), Jones helped the group fight for their rights. After a series of stikes and contentious run-ins with state police officials, the City Council finally recognized the union and guaranteed better wages on April 16. The event undoubtedly served as a turning point for civil rights in Black America. Thankfully today, things have changed. According to a study conducted by CEPR, 14.1 percent of Black workers are unionized in 2015. On average, Black union workers earn 16.4 percent higher wages than Black non-union workers. But the work to increase this number continues. The study notes that "unionization rates for Black workers have declined across all sectors, but the decline has been especially steep for manufacturing (from 42.3 percent in 1983 to 13.3 percent in 2015)." This labor day, it's important for us to reflect on how far we've come. For Black Americans in particular, we have a storied history of fighting tooth and nail for our freedom not only to live but work in the United States. Many African American-led labor unions have helped the community throughout history gain access to the freedoms we deserve. We would be remiss if we did not give them their flowers during this holiday celebration. Let's take a look back at history.

Feds Sue Google Data Sharing Contractor For Alleged Racial Discrimination Against Black Employees Including 2 Who Were Fired For Complaining was originally published on newsone.com