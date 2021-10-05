Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Songs That Stay In Your Head All Day x HBCU Party Songs [WATCH]

Click Here To Listen Live

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

If there’s anything you’ll remember from your college years, the music heard at parties, homecomings and any campus function worth being at will definitely make for a highlight.

The crew took a moment today to reminisce on some of their fondest HBCU memories, which even helped influence the theme for this week’s music playlist.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

While each of the on-air hosts can attest to their respective alma maters being the university with the best parties, it was universally agreed that nothing tops when all the schools come together for a court-wide celebration. We used the chart-topping School Daze soundtrack single “Da Butt” by E.U. as a good example, but you’re sure to hear some other classic hits if you continue tuning in to the Rickey Smiley Morning Show all this week.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Join the conversation below on HBCU party songs and others that stay in your head all day:

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Songs That Stay In Your Head All Day x HBCU Party Songs [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest

‘Lets Reel In The Mess’: Facebook Outage Renews…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Tia Mowry Gives Us Boss Baddie In Three…

 1 day ago
10.28.55

Fat Joe Describes The First Time He Met…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Urban One Celebrates 42 Years Of Serving The…

 1 day ago
09.20.55

Abortion Justice Marches Leverage National Network In Support…

 2 days ago
04.29.54

Halle Bailey Transforms Into A Real-Life Princess At…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Jade Novah Talks ‘I Just Wanna Know,’ Working…

 2 days ago
01.01.70
9 items

Black and Brown Led Reproductive Rights Groups Are…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Our Forever First Lady Michelle Obama Shares Sweet…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Secretary Marcia Fudge Highlights New Program To Combat…

 3 days ago
01.01.70
Close