Don't Miss Musicians From The NC Symphony And The Concert Truck

NC Symphony Holiday Pops

Source: M. Tunstall / NC Symphony

The North Carolina Symphony partners with The Concert Truck to bring music directly to communities October 6 through 9, 2021, including five outdoor events with audiences able to maintain social distance while enjoying the live performances. Concerts are free to the public and families are welcome to attend.

Musicians from the North Carolina Symphony, along with The Concert Truck founding artists, Nick Luby and Susan Zhang, will perform light classical chamber music by Beethoven and Brahms, and contemporary female composers Jessie Montgomery and Caroline Shaw.

The North Carolina Symphony gratefully acknowledges the support from the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources in conjunction with the state’s Hometown Strong Initiative.

Schedule of free concerts, open to the public:

· October 6, 4:00 pm: John Chavis Memorial Park, 505 MLK Jr Blvd, Raleigh, NC 27601

· October 7, 4:00 pm: Wilson County Library, 249 Nash Street N, Wilson, NC 27893

· October 8, 4:00 pm: Sampson County City Market, 215 Lisbon Street, Clinton, NC 28328

· October 9, 12:00 pm: Merchants Millpond State Park, 176 Mill Pond Rd, Gatesville, NC 27938

· October 9, 4:00 pm: Waterfront Park, 101 W Water Street, Edenton, NC 27932

 

With the pandemic disrupting every single part of everyday life, the future of fashion seemed to be in question.  But, the return of in-person shows during New York Fashion Week, followed by shows in London, and now, Milan, have answered all the questions we thought we had.  Things may look different - and take a while to return to our new collective definition of normal - but one thing remains the same. Fashionistas will show up and show out and always take the opportunity to slay.  Milan Fashion Week (MFW) is our most recent example.  Held between September 21 and 27, the Italian celebration brought fashion-lovers from across the globe to view a mix of in-person runway shows, surprise designer collaborations, and innovative presentations for the Spring/Summer 2022 collections of some of the most sought after designers and fashion houses.  Sixty-five catwalk shows were scheduled with 42 in-person.  MFW highlights include the launch of Gucci vault, a digital store displaying more than 100 years of vintage pieces and capsule collections from up-and-coming designers, and FENDACE, a FendixVersace collaboration made in HEAVEN with Donatella Versace and Silvia Venturi Fendi. Other notable MFW designers included Prada, MaxMara, Giorgio Amani, Ferragamo, Dolce & Gabbana, and Missoni. Throughout the week show-goers were seen wearing black combat and platfom boots, current fall 2021 season must-haves, leopard print, accessories in bright neon colors, and embellished sleeved, oversized coats. Our gallery displays some of our favorites below. Click through and join us in our celebration of the return of more in-person shows.

 

North Carolina Symphony , The Concert Truck

Close