Our Forever First Lady Michelle Obama Shares Sweet Instagram Message To Barack On Their 29th Wedding Anniversary

Our favorite First couple are celebrating 29 years of wedded bliss today (October 3) and social media is rejoicing at their outward displays of Black love!

The former First Lady, Michelle Obama, took to Instagram this morning to share a sweet anniversary message to her hubby, Barack. In a “then and now” photo collage, the 57-year-old posted an adorable throwback photo of the couple hugged up and lounging on a couch from when they first started dating on top of a more recent photo of the couple in a very similar post. “How it started vs. how it’s going,” wrote our forever FLOTUS. “Happy anniversary, Barack—love you! .”

“t’s too early for me to be crying Michelle ,” one IG user commented on the anniversary post while another wrote, “elegant, simple, and with love. You are such a model to follow.” The couple tied the knot on this day in 1992 and well…the rest is history! One of the many reasons people love the Obamas so much is how open they’ve been about the ups and downs of marriage, using their own as an example in their respective memoirs. When speaking to PEOPLE earlier this year, Mrs. Obama told the magazine why she decided to be so candid about “the hard parts” of their union, saying “we didn’t have role models of the hard times because our parents, their generation were taught you don’t talk about marriage and you definitely don’t talk about the hard times. So, when you’re young and coming up and raising a family together, no one has prepared you for the fact that there will be times when you will have to devote your energies to other things.” And now at 29 years of marriage, the Becoming author sites her and Barack’s foundation as the reason why their bond has remained so strong throughout the ups and downs. She continued, “I am happy to say that I can now look up from all of that and look over across the room and I still see my friend.” Happy anniversary Mr. and Mrs. Obama! Don’t miss… ‘The Michelle Obama Podcast’ Debuts With A Very Special Guest, Barack Obama Our Forever First Lady Is Gifting Us With ‘The Michelle Obama Podcast’

