Massachusetts White Man Arrested For Sending Racist And Graphically Violent Messages To Interracial Couple

Boooooy, there must have been something in the air on Jan. 6, 2021, that had violent and racist white people losing every last bit of their MAGA minds and taking their rage out on the world.
On the same day a mob of rabid melanin-nots engaged in a rage against the voting machines at the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to delegitimize legal votes from precincts in largely Black areas, another deranged caucasian was hundreds of miles away in Massachusetts allegedly harassing and threatening an interracial couple via Facebook messenger. That man was arrested Wednesday and brought up on serious federal charges that could land him years and even decades in prison.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 45-year-old Stephen M. DeBerardinis was charged with one count of transmitting in interstate commerce threats to injure a person; one count of tampering with a witness and victim by intimidation, threats, and corrupt persuasion; and one count of tampering with a witness and victim by harassment.
The DOJ press release states that on December 2020, a Black man and a white woman, neither of whom have been identified by name, announced their engagement on Facebook. DeBerardinis didn’t know either of them but because he had mutual Facebook friends, he saw their announcement and their photos, and, well, we all know the very thought of Black peen in a white soman’s nether regions is enough to get some white men all in their Nazi feelings causing them to get their Klan-derwear all in a bunch.
“EWWWWWWWW YOUR A N****R F***KING F***KING DIRTY A** WHITE TRASH,” DeBerardinis is accused of writing to the couple on Jan. 6.
He reportedly continued sending them similar messages prompting the couple to respond saying they were contacting the police.
“SNITCHES GET STITCHES,” DeBerardinis allegedly responded in a message accompanied by a photo of brass knuckles.
And in case any of you thought I might be exaggerating with the Klan remark, trust that what he’s accused of threatening the couple with next would make even your most hardened grand wizard blush a little.
“Read up more on me lol,” DeBerardinis allegedly wrote. “You will see how me and my crew burn n******s alive. And white whores like you well…. get rape and killed THAN we cut off body parts and mail them to your family lol.”
Imagine writing this bigoted and graphically violent grammatical abomination and still thinking it’s Black men who are white women’s biggest threat.
Anyway, the DOJ laid out the maximum penalties for the charges DeBerardinis faces:
“The charge of transmitting in interstate commerce threats to injure a person provides for a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, a fine of up to $250,000 and restitution. The charge of tampering with a witness and victim by intimidation, threats, and corrupt persuasion provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, a fine of up to $250,000, restitution and forfeiture. The charge of tampering with a witness and victim by harassment provides for a sentence of up to three years in prison, one year of supervised release, a fine of up to $250,000, restitution and forfeiture.”
All of that because a white man couldn’t handle the thought of two interracial strangers loving each other. Imagine suffering under that level of white fragility and anti-Black rage.
Hopefully, DeBerardinis is thrown under the jail, because if you can leave messages like that in someone’s inbox—who knows what you’re capable of in the real world?
117 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
117 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
1. Antwan Gilmore
1 of 116
This is 27 year old Antwan Gilmore. He was killed YESTERDAY by DC police. The cop found him asleep in his car, tapped on the window, and immediately fired multiple shots and killed him. pic.twitter.com/cYUgNuR47m— Olayemi Olurin (@msolurin) August 27, 2021
2. Robert Anderson, 38
2 of 116
38 YEAR OLD DETROIT BLACK MAN SHOT IN BACK 8X AND KILLED IN CRESCENT CITY CA. OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING?— JudiWoolworthDonahue (@Gldneaple) August 27, 2021
38YR OLD ROBERT ANDERSON FROM DETROIT, MICHIGAN.
Man killed in officer-involved shooting #newsroom #community #news #ca…https://t.co/6O4kSFS7il https://t.co/ujKUbfxHzX
3. Tory Brown, 22
3 of 116
#BlackLivesMatter: 22-year-old Tory Brown was gunned down by officers who said he had a warrant out of Clayton County for violation of probation, and that he refused to comply.https://t.co/l5SWDJqQcl pic.twitter.com/ccoimuy9W9— NewsOne (@newsone) August 25, 2021
4. Ryan LeRoux, 21
4 of 116
he was only 21 years old, he refused to leave a parking lot and they shot him 24 times. his name was ryan leroux, we need to get him justice. pic.twitter.com/0C63gketSS— quinn (@irlquinn) July 21, 2021
5. Leneal Frazier, 40Source:Getty 5 of 116
6. Demetrius Stanley, 31
6 of 116
Demetrius Stanley was murdered by plain clothes police officers two nights ago. They came in an unmarked van and were stalking the outside of Demetrius’ family home. He went outside to check and they shot him from inside their car. They never ID themselves. #ripmeech#blackpower pic.twitter.com/qYL1GHNsho— B.L.A.C.K. Outreach (@blackoutreachsj) June 2, 2021
7. Ashton Pinke, 27
7 of 116
27-year old Ashton Pinke was shot-and-killed by Mesquite Police Department officers, today. Investigators report he charged with a “knife and a club” following a 911 hang-up call by a screaming woman. Family members question the report. Our full story airs on @FOX4 at 9/10. pic.twitter.com/SD2AAK76p3— David Sentendrey (@DavidSFOX4) May 5, 2021
8. Andrew Brown, 42
8 of 116
BREAKING: The man fatally shot by a deputy today in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, was Andrew Brown.— WAVY TV 10 (@WAVY_News) April 21, 2021
Deputies were serving a search warrant when Brown was shot while driving away, witnesses say.
Neighbors say they heard anywhere from 6 to 8 shots. https://t.co/w7dyIQ5zdX
9. Matthew Williams, 35
9 of 116
At 5 @wsbtv: the family of 35 year old Matthew Williams are demanding that body camera footage of his shooting death be released. Dekalb police shot & killed Williams at his home Monday. They say he lunged at officers with a knife. Family say he was running away from officers pic.twitter.com/Ky4ssoYTFp— Justin Gray (@JustinGrayWSB) April 14, 2021
10. Daunte Wright, 20Source:Twitter/@MeritLaw 10 of 116
11. Marvin D. Scott III, 26Source:GoFundMe 11 of 116
12. Kurt Reinhold, 42Source:Getty 12 of 116
13. McHale Rose, 19
13 of 116
JUSTICE FOR MCHALE ROSE!— Hustle House (@hustlehousellc) August 6, 2020
Mchale was killed by 4 officers within hours of the killing of Dreasjon Reed. Because of this, his story has gotten clouded and we need awareness! Mchale was a personal friend of mine and the sweetest boy ever. He & his family deserve justice! pic.twitter.com/SutjQn4fjy
14. Xzavier Hill, 18
Source:Change.org 14 of 116
Xzavier Hill's family deserves justice. Virginia laws do not require the VSP to release footage, nor to wear body cameras. He was 18, and his whole life was ahead of him.— melanie (@smellllanie) January 19, 2021
NAACP: Justice For Xzavier - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/a30fgNP9mk via @Change
15. Frederick Cox, 18Source:Facebook/Tenicka Shannon 15 of 116
16. Patrick Warren Sr.Source:Patrick Warren Jr. 16 of 116
17. Carl Dorsey III, 39
17 of 116
Man shot to death in Police involved shooting in Newark is identified as 39 year old Carl Dorsey III. https://t.co/hdtmb6w0Il— The Tornado News (@TheTornadoNews) January 6, 2021
18. Dolal Idd, 23Source:GoFundMe 18 of 116
19. Andre' Hill, 47
19 of 116
An attorney who has represented the families of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor says he is now working for the family of Andre' Hill, the man killed by a Columbus police officer early Tuesday.https://t.co/9yXaqYKHfu— NBC4 Columbus (@nbc4i) December 24, 2020
20. Joshua Feast
20 of 116
Joshua Feast was fatally shot in the BACK by La Marque PD officer Jose Santos as he was running away, posing no threat. Witnesses report Santos refused to render aid to Joshua after shooting him AND then kicked his body, already debilitated by the bullet. #JusticeForJoshuaFeast pic.twitter.com/zO46PCsGzO— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) December 12, 2020
21. Maurice GordonSource:Mercury LLC 21 of 116
22. Casey Goodson Jr.Source:Walton + Brown, LLP 22 of 116
23. Rodney ApplewhiteSource:Ben Crump 23 of 116
24. A.J. Crooms
24 of 116
A Florida sheriff's officer shot and killed two Black teens, A.J. Crooms and Sincere Pierce.— AJ+ (@ajplus) November 19, 2020
Here's what we know so far: pic.twitter.com/A8FRNS93L6
25. Sincere Pierce
25 of 116
MOTHER SPEAKS: Cynthia Green of #Cocoa speaks out about her son 18 yr old Sincere Pierce, shot and killed in deputy involved double shooting last Friday. Says she isn’t getting answers and still hasn’t seen her son’s body. @MyNews13 #News13Brevard pic.twitter.com/hYFxZEOqz6— Greg Pallone (@gpallone13) November 17, 2020
26. Walter Wallace Jr.
26 of 116
Then they murdered Walter Wallace JR. #justiceforwalterwallace pic.twitter.com/JdCBgmMVl3— BLM Philly (@BLMPhilly) November 13, 2020
27. Marcellis Stinnette, teen killed by police in Waukegan, IllinoisSource:Twitter 27 of 116
28. Jonathan Price
28 of 116
The Texas police officer who fatally shot Jonathan Price has been arrested and charged with murder. His bail has been set at 1 million dollars. I'm glad. RIP Jonathan, rest in power. pic.twitter.com/Mw5GMQX0Eb— ~𝓣𝓮𝓷𝓪𝓬𝓲𝓸𝓾𝓼 𝓣𝓮𝓪𝓱~ (@TeahCartel) October 6, 2020
29. Deon Kay
29 of 116
Say his name #deonkay— All Out DC (@All_Out_DC) September 3, 2020
Say his name #deonkay
Say his name #deonkay
Say his name #deonkay
Say his name #deonkay
He just turned 18 and @DCPoliceDept murdered him pic.twitter.com/NjyGxYB8ar
30. Daniel Prude
30 of 116
The killing of Daniel Prude by Rochester police officers is unacceptable, and we need real answers for why this happened and why it took so long to come out.— Jeremy Cooney (@JeremyCooneyROC) September 2, 2020
Trained medical professionals should respond to mental health crises, not armed officers. pic.twitter.com/EPhH9inn1x
31. Damian Daniels
31 of 116
Yesterday in SA cops killed Sergeant Damian Lamar Daniels in front of his home. His family asked the Red Cross to get him to the VA.— Lee Merritt (@MerrittForTexas) August 27, 2020
He had a legal gun on his hip that he never removed. He didn’t want to go and he struggled when they tried to force him.
So they killed him. pic.twitter.com/q6U7OSXb6D
32. Dijon Kizzee
32 of 116
This is #DijonKizzee, 29 yrs old and shot and killed by LA Sheriffs after being stopped for a bike violation. Cops handcuffed his lifeless body. While police investigations can drag on for months/years, cops have already claimed he ran away, and dropped clothes and a gun. #BLM pic.twitter.com/pM6mQfWLeQ— Kristen Clarke (@KristenClarkeJD) September 1, 2020
33. Trayford PellerinSource:GoFundMe 33 of 116
34. David McAtee
34 of 116
in an attempt to disperse crowds, #DavidMcAtee, a louisville bbq chef known for serving cops free meals, was shot and killed by the police last night. he was unarmed. not only were the officers’ bodycams off, but they also left his body on the street for 12 hours.— adaliah 🇹🇬 (@adxlls) June 2, 2020
say his name. pic.twitter.com/kqOPku8iuQ
35. Natosha “Tony” McDade35 of 116
36. George Floyd
36 of 116
This is #GeorgeFloyd speaking to the youth before he died. pic.twitter.com/sMV8YOoTlQ— Dr Boyce Watkins (@drboycewatkins1) May 27, 2020
37. Yassin Mohamed
37 of 116
The GBI is investigating an OIS involving the Evans County Sheriff's Office and Yassin Mohamed. Mohamed is deceased. https://t.co/KwJi3e1YDc pic.twitter.com/2LQNnEhWOE— GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) May 9, 2020
38. Finan H. Berhe
38 of 116
Montgomery County Police Tweet Video Of Cop Shooting Finan H. Berhe In Maryland https://t.co/HzNV24ZpZB— World Congress 🌎 On Faith & Justice (@JMcCorrySpeaks) May 9, 2020
39. Sean ReedSource:Twitter 39 of 116
40. Steven Demarco TaylorSource:S. Lee Merritt 40 of 116
41. Ariane McCreeSource:The Herald/YouTube 41 of 116
42. Terrance Franklin
42 of 116
The City of Minneapolis has reached a $795,000 settlement with the family of Terrance Franklin, fatally shot by officers in 2013.https://t.co/ewKclYB2Pg pic.twitter.com/JzMIl7USoh— KARE 11 (@kare11) February 14, 2020
43. Miles HallSource:KRON4 43 of 116
44. Darius TarverSource:S. Lee Merritt 44 of 116
45. William Green
45 of 116
They murdered my cousin. How do you have someone in handcuffs and in a seat belt and shoot them multilpe times.All cops aren't bad but those were. I will fight with the last breath in me for justice. William Green was a family man, a working man. Funny. Loving. Love and miss you. pic.twitter.com/PhM3a6C7uj— Liv 👸🏾 (@liv__03) January 28, 2020
46. Samuel David Mallard, 19
46 of 116
This is a 2019 mugshot of the murder suspect Cobb police shot & killed today. Samuel Mallard, 19, was previously arrested for impersonating officers a half dozen times. In the 2020 case, the GBI says he’s involved in a murder/robbery. CCPD says there are other suspects. @wsbtv https://t.co/7EfuVQLmNB pic.twitter.com/ttWg5HjFkj— Chris Jose (@ChrisJoseWSB) January 17, 2020
47. Kwame "KK" Jones, 17Source:facebook 47 of 116
48. De’von Bailey, 19
48 of 116
Grand jury rules fatal officers' shooting of Devon Bailey was justified. https://t.co/MHXYQn87aH— Scott Kilbury (@SKilburyFOX21) November 14, 2019
49. Christopher Whitfield, 3149 of 116
50. Anthony Hill, 26
50 of 116
Former Officer Robert Olsen killed Anthony Hill over four years ago and was finally convicted (not of murder). Will get get the Amber Guyger treatment? #AnthonyHillhttps://t.co/HZVf3tOEOL— NewsOne (@newsone) October 25, 2019
51. De'Von Bailey, 1951 of 116
52. Eric Logan, 54
52 of 116
BREAKING NEWS OUT OF SOUTH BEND:— Joshua Short (@JoshuaShortTV) June 27, 2019
Two lawyers representing the estate of 54-year-old Eric Logan, who was shot and killed by a South Bend police officer, have sued that officer, Sgt. Ryan O'Neill and Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
The suit was filed in federal court today.
(READ THREAD) pic.twitter.com/frOpKFQIAV
53. Jamarion Robinson, 26
53 of 116
Please join the family of Jamarion Robinson and community organizations on 8/5 to demand #justiceforjam #justiceforjamarion #76shots pic.twitter.com/wpVAoqmiQA— Tiff Roberts (@shedefendsit) July 27, 2017
54. Gregory Hill Jr., 30
54 of 116
Gregory Hill, Jr. - the family of Greg Hill grants permission to use these photos to honor Greg or tell his story. pic.twitter.com/uhn1RbEQBv— John M. Phillips (@JohnPhillips) June 1, 2018
55. JaQuavion Slaton, 20
55 of 116
This is Jaquavion Slaton, the 20-year-old who was was shot & killed by Fort Worth Police on Sunday. Community demanding release of body camera video, but FWPD hasn’t said when/if that will happen. #WFAA pic.twitter.com/iakQyWrRCl— Teresa Woodard (@twoodard8) June 10, 2019
56. Ryan Twyman, 2456 of 116
57. Brandon Webber, 2057 of 116
58. Jimmy Atchison, 21
58 of 116
59. Willie McCoy, 20
59 of 116
One of six officers who fired at Willie McCoy had killed unarmed man in 2018 || Via: Guardian https://t.co/CjrSIa8r1Z— SafetyPin-Daily (@SafetyPinDaily) February 23, 2019
60. Emantic "EJ" Fitzgerald Bradford Jr., 2160 of 116
61. D’ettrick Griffin, 18
61 of 116
Family of D’Ettrick Griffin, man fatally shot by police while trying to steal an unmarked cruiser, is suing City of Atlanta and officer involved https://t.co/4oBbxFAvoF pic.twitter.com/0KMeVwST9I— CBS46 (@cbs46) February 8, 2019
62. Jemel Roberson, 26
Source:false 62 of 116
Security guard Jemel Roberson was holding down a shooting suspect when police burst in and shot Roberson instead. pic.twitter.com/zNsYvQMRg8— HuffPost (@HuffPost) November 14, 2018
63. DeAndre Ballard, 23
Source:false 63 of 116
#NCCU remembers Fallen Eagle, Mr. DeAndre Ballard. A vigil will be held on Sun., 9/23, 11 a.m., in the A.E. Student Union lobby. https://t.co/4rnPAX1wlG #SoarInPeace pic.twitter.com/RZZxKJaivh— N.C. Central University (@NCCU) September 21, 2018
64. Botham Shem Jean, 26
Source:false 64 of 116
The young man who was killed by a Dallas police officer in his own apartment this morning has been identified as 26-year-old Botham Jean. He worked at the PwC firm in Downtown Dallas. https://t.co/oyjHMdMXVv pic.twitter.com/uSvJWJ062e— FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) September 7, 2018
65. Antwon Rose Jr., 17Source:false 65 of 116
66. Robert Lawrence White, 41Source:false 66 of 116
67. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24Source:Getty 67 of 116
68. Ramarley Graham, 18Source:Getty 68 of 116
69. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31Source:Getty 69 of 116
70. Trayvon Martin, 17Source:Getty 70 of 116
71. Wendell Allen, 20Source:Getty 71 of 116
72. Kendrec McDade, 19Source:Getty 72 of 116
73. Larry Jackson Jr., 32Source:Getty 73 of 116
74. Jonathan Ferrell, 24Source:Getty 74 of 116
75. Jordan Baker, 26Source:Getty 75 of 116
76. Victor White lll, 22Source:Getty 76 of 116
77. Dontre Hamilton, 31Source:Getty 77 of 116
78. Eric Garner, 43Source:Getty 78 of 116
79. John Crawford lll, 22Source:Getty 79 of 116
80. Michael Brown, 18Source:Getty 80 of 116
81. Ezell Ford, 25Source:Getty 81 of 116
82. Dante Parker, 36Source:Getty 82 of 116
83. Kajieme Powell, 25Source:Getty 83 of 116
84. Laquan McDonald, 17Source:Getty 84 of 116
85. Akai Gurley, 28Source:Getty 85 of 116
86. Tamir Rice, 12Source:Getty 86 of 116
87. Rumain Brisbon, 34Source:Getty 87 of 116
88. Jerame Reid, 36Source:Getty 88 of 116
89. Charly Keunang, 43Source:Getty 89 of 116
90. Tony Robinson, 19Source:Getty 90 of 116
91. Walter Scott, 50Source:Getty 91 of 116
92. Freddie Gray, 25Source:Getty 92 of 116
93. Brendon Glenn, 29Source:Getty 93 of 116
94. Samuel DuBose, 43Source:Getty 94 of 116
95. Christian Taylor, 19Source:Getty 95 of 116
96. Jamar Clark, 24Source:Getty 96 of 116
97. Mario Woods, 26Source:Getty 97 of 116
98. Quintonio LeGrier, 19Source:Getty 98 of 116
99. Gregory Gunn, 58Source:Getty 99 of 116
100. Akiel Denkins, 24Source:Getty 100 of 116
101. Alton Sterling, 37Source:Getty 101 of 116
102. Philando Castile, 32Source:Getty 102 of 116
103. Terrence Sterling, 31Source:Getty 103 of 116
104. Terence Crutcher, 40Source:Getty 104 of 116
105. Keith Lamont Scott, 43Source:Getty 105 of 116
106. Alfred Olango, 38Source:Getty 106 of 116
107. Jordan Edwards, 15Source:Getty 107 of 116
108. Stephon Clark, 22
Source:false 108 of 116
Please, do not forget #BlackLivesMatter #StephonClark pic.twitter.com/474DSVBGLm— Zendaya (@Zendaya) March 27, 2018
109. Danny Ray Thomas, 34
Source:false 109 of 116
110. DeJuan Guillory, 27
Source:false 110 of 116
DeJuan Guillory #TakeAKnee4Me pic.twitter.com/SrSaweU6dY— Faces Of Injustice (@takeaknee4me) October 12, 2017
111. Patrick Harmon, 50
111 of 116
Patrick Harmon was shot and killed by police in Salt Lake City, Utah. The district attorney says the shooting was "legally justified." pic.twitter.com/zYBOwlTzRb— NBC News (@NBCNews) October 7, 2017
112. Jonathan Hart, 21
112 of 116
Friends and family of Jonathan Heart aka Sky Young, a young #homeless man killed last Sunday at a Walgreens in #Hollywood for allegedly shoplifting, gather tonight to remember the 20-year-old. pic.twitter.com/uiMRiFnutq— Jasmyne Cannick (@Jasmyne) December 9, 2018
113. Maurice Granton, 24
113 of 116
Dash cam footage of police killing Maurice Granton Jr. has been released. His family says it proves that he was unarmed pic.twitter.com/YLAM7my1ny— NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 26, 2018
114. Julius Johnson, 23
114 of 116
115. Jamee Johnson, 22Source:S. Lee Merritt 115 of 116
116. Michael Dean, 28Source:S. Lee Merritt 116 of 116
