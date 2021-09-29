Rickey Smiley Morning Show
EXCLUSIVE: Attorney Gerald Griggs Predicts R. Kelly Will Do Life In Prison [WATCH]

In case you’ve been living under a rock, the R. Kelly sex trafficking trial in NYC is all that anyone has been able to talk about. Following a recent guilty sentence in the case, Rickey and the gang were fortunate enough to speak with attorney Gerald A. Griggs to get further clarity on what’s next for the disgraced former R&B king.

Representing the family of Joycelyn Savage, known to many as the sole supportive ex-girlfriend of Kelly, attorney Griggs gave his honest opinion on how he sees sentencing playing out following this case and the pending ones as well. If his guilty streak continues, let’s just say Kellz won’t be stepping in the name of love outside of a prison cell for the foreseeable future.

We also got a few callers to phone in with their reactions to his guilty verdict as well, including whether or not they’re part of the #MuteRKelly movement, and you might be surprised with the various opinions we heard.

Listen to this special conversation with attorney Gerald Griggs on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

EXCLUSIVE: Attorney Gerald Griggs Predicts R. Kelly Will Do Life In Prison [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

