Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Rick Ross To Pay $11K In Monthly Child Support To His Baby Mama

Rick Ross's pockets getting a tad bit lighter these days...

Click Here To Listen Live

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Wireless Festival 2021

Source: Joseph Okpako / Getty

Looks like Rick Ross will be shedding a few pounds from his bank account on a monthly basis as he’s agreed to pay a hefty amount of child support to his baby mama, Briana Singleton.

According to TMZ, the Bawse will be forking over a monthly amount of $11,000 to Singleton to support their three children which includes their health insurance and “extracurricular expenses” which come to about $7,560 a month. Couple that with an extra $3,000 and Rozay will be cutting monthly checks for close to $11,000. Not bad all things considered.

“Rick also agreed to cut a check to Brianna’s attorney for $25,000, but he can afford it … the docs say RR’s monthly income is $585k, compared to $142 a month for his baby mama.”

Talk about a come-up.

Still, with a successful rap career going, monthly income of $500K and a chain of Wing Stops in his back pocket, we’re sure Ross won’t feel this hurt on his pockets one bit. $11,000 is basically walking around money to this man.

New album soon, though?

Rick Ross To Pay $11K In Monthly Child Support To His Baby Mama  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest

Watch: Krazy Karen Gets Sprayed In The Face…

 4 hours ago
01.01.70
fxc music survey Boyz II Men Live at The DPAC, Sunday Night January 16th

Take Our Music Survey Today To Win &…

 6 hours ago
01.01.70

R. Kelly Found Guilty On All Charges In…

 1 day ago
06.20.50

Doja Cat Collaborates With BH Cosmetics For Her…

 1 day ago
09.30.50
20 items

Based On A True Story: 15 Of The…

 1 day ago
09.15.49
9 items

9 Female Singers That Could Do Whitney Houston…

 1 day ago
09.10.45

Michael Jordan’s Son Accused Of Assaulting Hospital Staff

 1 day ago
01.01.70
9 items

Fans React To Fugees Arriving 3 Hours Late…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Historic Black Cemetery Goes From Becoming A Parking…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Over A Year After George Floyd’s Murder, Minneapolis…

 2 days ago
01.01.70
Close