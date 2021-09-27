Call-To-Win Tickets to See Boyz II Men

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Boyz II Men Call to Win

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE A PARTICIPANT’S CHANCES OF WINNING. CONTEST DESCRIPTION:

The Boyz II Men Call to Win (“Contest”) will begin on September 27, 2021 and end on October 1, 2021 (“Contest Period”). This Contest will be conducted exclusively on the air. Eight (8) winners will each be awarded a pair of tickets to see Boyz II Men at the DPAC on January 16th 2022. (ARV $100) (“Prize”). See below for further details.

HOW TO ENTER / EXECUTION:

Listeners of WFXC-FM (“Station”) who are legal residents of the United States residing

within the Raleigh, North Carolina metropolitan area, and are 18 years of age and older

at the time of Contest registration will be able to take part in this Contest. To participate

in the Contest, listeners must do the following:

During the Contest Period, listen to Station for the on-air announcement for the 10th

caller to contact the Station. Be the designated caller at 800-467-3699 after the on-air

solicitation for callers has been made.

WARNING: Online listeners to streamed broadcasts may experience a lag in

transmissions due to buffering limitations. Contest participants should not rely on

streamed broadcasts to participate in the Contest.

Eligible callers will be awarded the prize and will be asked to verify their contact

information (e.g. name, address, phone number, and email address).

All prizes will be mailed / shipped or provided in an electronic format (ex. e-gift card). Winners must provide valid identification (e.g. via valid state-issued driver’s license,

passport or other government-issued I.D. containing the person’s name, date of birth,

and photograph) to claim the prize. Identification documents must match information

previously provided to the Station.

Prizes will be awarded only upon winner verification and final approval by the Station. Entrants agree to be bound by the terms of these Official Rules and by the decisions of

Station management which will be final and binding in all matters pertaining to this Contest.

ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS:

The Contest is open to listeners of the Station who are legal residents of the United

States residing within the Raleigh, North Carolina metropolitan area and are 18 years of

age and older as of the commencement date of the Contest.

Employees of the Station, Urban One, Inc. (“Company”), its subsidiaries, affiliates,

general sponsors, advertisers, competitors, promotional partners, other radio stations in

the Raleigh, North Carolina metropolitan area, and members of the immediate families

or those living in the same households (whether related or not) of any of the above are

NOT eligible to participate or win in this Contest. For purposes of this Contest,

immediate family members mean spouses, parents, grandparents, children, and siblings

and their respective spouses.

Unless otherwise specified, participants may only win one (1) qualifying prize and / or

one (1) grand prize during this Contest.

Persons who have won a prize in another Contest or promotion of any kind from the

Station within the thirty (30) day period immediately preceding the start date of this

Contest are not eligible to participate. Only one person per family or household (whether

related or not) may win in any promotion from the Station during any thirty (30) day

period.

PRIZES:

The following prize elements will be awarded: a pair of tickets to see Boyz II Men at the DPAC on January 16th 2022. (ARV $100) (“Prize”).

Transportation to and from the event venue, meals, beverages, souvenirs, and

incidentals are the responsibility of the winner and his or her guest.

Movie passes, and/or special screening and premiere movie passes are valid for space

available only. Seating is provided on a first-come-first-served basis.

Gift cards are subject to terms and conditions as specified by issuer. All cash prizes won will be awarded in the form of a check. All prizes shall be mailed / shipped or provided in an electronic format. To the extent that prize elements are provided by third-party providers, winner agrees

to look solely to applicable prize providers with respect to any claims, losses, or disputes

in connection therewith.

Dates and times of concerts, events, trips, and activities promoted by event sponsors

are subject to change and those changes are deemed to be beyond the control of the

Station. Changes of venue, cancellation of engagements by performing artists, and/or

their management may be permanent in nature. The Station is not responsible for

replacing tickets in the event of show cancellations as a result of weather, promoter or

performer. The Station is not obligated to make any effort to find an alternative prize

under these circumstances.

The prize may only be claimed by the actual winner. Friends and family members are

not eligible to claim the prize on behalf of the winner.

No substitution of prize is offered, no transfer of prize to a third party is permitted and

non-cash prizes may not be redeemed for cash value, except as determined by Station

management and/or any sponsor in its sole discretion. The Station reserves the right to

substitute an item of equal or greater value in the event an advertised prize element is

unavailable.

All Contest winners must sign and date official Station release and waiver forms as

requested. Failure to do so will result in winner forfeiting the prize.

The Station, the Company, and its affiliates and promotional partners shall not be liable

for any claims made by ineligible entrants.

If for any reason a Contest winner decides not to accept the prize awarded, the winner

may be required to sign a release form acknowledging forfeiture of the prize. It will be

at the discretion of the Contest administrator and / or Contest sponsor if another entrant

is to be selected as the winner if time permits.

In the event any winner is found to be in violation of these Official Rules or is otherwise

determined by the Station, in its sole discretion to be ineligible, he/she may be required

to forfeit the prize or to reimburse the Station and / or any sponsor for the stated value

of the prize if such a violation is found after the prize has been used by the winner.

GENERAL CONDITIONS:

Winners are responsible for payment of all applicable taxes associated with the receipt

of the prize.

Any person winning over $600.00 in prizes will receive an IRS form 1099 at the end of

the calendar year for tax purposes and a copy of such form will be filed with the IRS as

required by law.

No purchase necessary. Contest is void where prohibited. Contest is subject to all

applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations.

Odds of winning depend upon the number of eligible entrants participating during the

Contest Period.

By participating in the Contest, the winner or winners agree to have their name, voice,

or likeness used in any advertising or broadcasting material relating to this Contest, in

any media now known or hereafter devised for advertising or promotional purposes

without additional compensation, and must sign a publicity release prior to acceptance

of the prize. By entering this Contest, each participant agrees to comply with the Official

Rules and the decisions of Station management which shall be final and binding in all

aspects relating to the Contest.

All Contest winners will be required to sign a liability release prior to acceptance of any

prize. Pursuant to the liability release, the winner or winners will agree to hold the

Station, the Company, any other Contest parties and each of their respective affiliates,

subsidiaries, agencies, officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents and

representatives of each of the foregoing, harmless against any and all claims or liability,

directly or indirectly related to or arising from or in connection with Contest participation

or the acceptance, possession or use / misuse of awarded prize or any portion thereof,

or participation in prize-related activities, including but not limited to any related travel.

The Station retains the right to disqualify any entrant if all Contest rules are not followed.

Contest void if prohibited by law.

So long as no participant is materially adversely affected, the Station reserves the right

to make changes in these Contest rules, which will become effective upon being

announced on the air and / or posted online.

The Station, the Company, participating sponsors and their respective parent

companies, subsidiaries, affiliates or their representatives, agents and employees are

not responsible for the inability of any entrant to complete or continue a telephone call,

internet registration or text entry due to equipment malfunction, busy lines, inadvertent

disconnections, unavailable network, server, Internet Service Provider (ISP) or other

connections, communication failures or human error that may occur in the transmission,

receipt or processing of entries, including any injury or damage to any computer arising

from or relating to participation in this Contest. Any use of robotic, macro, automatic,

programmed or like entry methods will void all such entries, and may subject that entrant

to disqualification.

By accepting the prize, the winner acknowledges that the Station and the Company have

neither made, nor are in any manner responsible or liable for, any warranty,

representation or guarantee, express or implied, in fact or in law, relative to the prize or

to any portion thereof, including but not limited to its quality, mechanical condition or

fitness for a particular purpose.

The Station, the Company, its subsidiaries, affiliates, participating sponsors and

promotional partners will not assume any responsibility for any changes in the execution

of the Contest, including cancellation of the Contest as a result of the occurrence of

events not within the control of the Station, the Company, its subsidiaries, affiliates,

participating sponsors, promotional partners and other radio stations, such as acts of

God, strikes, terrorists acts or criminal acts of third parties. In the event such an act

should occur, the Station may in its sole discretion, offer the winner comparable prize(s)

currently being offered by the Station in lieu of the prize originally awarded.

If for any reason, the Contest is not capable of running as planned, including without

limitation, any suspected evidence of tampering or technological corruption or if any

portion of the Contest is compromised by virus, bugs, worms or unauthorized human

intervention, fraud, an insufficient number of qualified Contest entries, or any other

causes beyond the Station and the Company’s, control which, in the Station and the

Company’s sole opinion, corrupts, threatens or impairs the administration, security,

fairness, integrity, or proper conduct of the Contest, the Station and the Company

reserve the right to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Contest at their sole

discretion.

Copies of Contest rules are available upon request during regular business hours,

Monday – Friday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., in the offices of the Station, located at 8001 Creedmoor Road, Suite 101, Raleigh NC 27613

CHOICE OF LAW: All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of participant, Station and Company in connection with the Contest, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the substantive laws of the State of North Carolina, USA.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: