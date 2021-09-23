Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The latest raise could have Durham school bus drivers making the highest in wages in NC.

The raise is coming to address the ongoing shortage of drivers and to appeal for workers to join the ranks.

DPS leaders told WRAL News they need at least 54 more drivers to operate efficiently.

The starting salary for Durham school bus drivers is between $16.25 and $17, but veteran bus drivers with 30 years of experience could make between $20.50 and $24.

Read more at source: WRAL.com

Durham Bus Drivers Offered Highest Pay was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: