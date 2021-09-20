Entertainment News
Toni Braxton Launches Body Care Brand “Nude Sugar” For Women of Color

Toni Braxton has launched a skincare line called "Nude Sugar" for women of color. 

If there is anyone who can teach us a thing or two about great skin it’s definitely Toni Braxton.  The seven Grammy-Awards recipient, singer, songwriter, and actress has launched a skincare line called “Nude Sugar” for women of color.  Nude Sugar is a luxury body skincare line for that was formulated to nurture melanated skin.  Each product was carefully developed to address the demands of our brown bodies. Nude Sugar was created out of a need and lack of products for women of color.  This skincare line is a goal that Ms. Braxton has been manifesting for a while that has finally come to fruition.  “I’m excited to step into my new business venture in the beauty industry and I couldn’t have been happier than to partner with ULTA who are leaders in the beauty retail space,” says Toni Braxton. “After working on Nude Sugar for 2 years I’m eager for women of all color to try my products that’s meant for US, there’s nothing else like it.”

The products included in the Nude Sugar line are a restore & renew sugar plum elixir, hair & body mist, bath & shower gel, body lotion, discoloration and hydration cream, and an all day protection body cream which are priced from $18-$45.  Each product contains natural ingredients such as 100% Sugarcane, derived Squalane, and Plum seed oil.

Nude Sugar is an environment-friendly brand offering sustainable packaging and cruelty-free and vegan products. All products are currently available at all ULTA stores and online at ULTA.com.

Toni Braxton Launches Body Care Brand “Nude Sugar” For Women of Color  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

