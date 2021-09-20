Jeannie Mai & Jeezy Expecting Their First Child Together

A bun is in the oven for Jeannie Mai and Jeezy!
On the season premiere of The Real, Mai stepped out and revealed her growing baby bump in front of her castmates Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, and Garcelle Beauvais and the audience. The baby is the first for Mai and the third for Jeezy, who has two children from a previous relationship.
“Jeezy and I have been kind of saving this and hiding this for five months. So, we’re relieved to finally share the news,” she told Women’s Health Magazine. Keeping the bump a secret was difficult for the fashionista, but she shared the two experienced difficulties trying to conceive a child. The couple opted for in-vitro fertilization (IVF) due to Jeannie being 41. Just before the couple exchanged vows at their March 2021 wedding, Jeannie discovered she was pregnant, only to suffer a miscarriage soon after.
“I wondered if I was being punished. I wondered if I’d jinxed myself or cursed myself,” Jeannie said. Up until last year, she didn’t want to be a parent. “My entire life, I never wanted children. When I say never, I’m talking a hard-stop never.”
However, falling in love with the Atlanta rapper and entrepreneur changed her mind on the matter.
“Falling in love with Jeezy made me see life differently for myself. Our love is honest, pure, and safe…something I hadn’t felt as a child,” she said.
A week after their wedding, at a doctor’s appointment for their IVF treatments, Jeannie discovered she was pregnant again. The ability for the two to finally conceive was a sign from God, Mai says. It came during the couple’s happiest, most-stress free period – their early days as husband and wife.
“It was the most beautiful sign that anything’s possible, that you’re not in control, and God has a plan,” she adds.
With motherhood officially in her future, Jeannie understands she’s stepping into a brand new role, one she feels comfortable in finally accepting and appreciating.
“I’m so aware of my own emotions growing up right now. It all comes back to you,” she says. “Being a mom is hands down the hardest role in the entire world. Now that we’re bringing another Jenkins into the picture. I have no idea what to expect.”
Jeezy And Jeannie Mai Make It Official In All-White Outfits On The ‘Gram
Jeezy And Jeannie Mai Make It Official In All-White Outfits On The ‘Gram
4.4 of 20
5 of 20
Who unfollowed Jeezy on Instagram? This is a safe place.— Certified Wig Girl (@BrittanyBeauty) September 4, 2019
6 of 20
I’m not here for Jeezy and his new bitch 😐— BreeSoPretty215 (@BreeSoPretty) September 4, 2019
7 of 20
Jeezy and Jenny look dumb ass hell together. Something about her.— Prudence (@SoPrissyChrissy) September 4, 2019
8.8 of 20
9 of 20
Ok!!! @jeezy show off my girl @jeanniemai 😍🥰🥰🥰 when I met her she was so sweet and down to earth... treat her jezzy or else we gon have to knuckle up 😂😂😂 #ikid #ikid— offdachainpodcast (@offdachainPC) September 4, 2019
===========================================SEE… https://t.co/ZKyl5UkfJK
10 of 20
Jeezy can't date an Asian woman???????— Tron Carter (@Dr_EZwider) September 4, 2019
11 of 20
Jeannie Mai and Jeezy are really a thing...I mean, at least, it's age appropriate— Helmet of Salvation. Breastplate of Righteousness (@AshleyShyMiller) September 4, 2019
12 of 20
Cassie got a white man. Christina Milan got a white man. Lisa Bonet got a white man that can luau. Rihanna got a middle easterner. Tika Sumpter got a white man. They all got “yaaaassss!!” in their comments. So why y’all mad at Jeezy?— ♛SSJ Rosé ℳelku Black (@OGMelo_) September 4, 2019
13.13 of 20
14 of 20
No one gives a fuck about who Jeezy is dating. We were just talking about how good he and ole girl looked last week. Some of you coonsprockets love to create outrage among black women when we chillin.— Souk Mhidik (@theelectwoman08) September 4, 2019
15.15 of 20
16 of 20
Jeezy being with Jeannie Mai is interesting— drug dealing ass khadijah (@biggiethebawse) September 4, 2019
17 of 20
Jeezy is with Jeannie???!!? Wow. Didn’t see that coming lol.— Thug Unicorn 🦄 👑✨💅🏾 (@All_That_Jas__) September 4, 2019
18 of 20
Ohhhhhhhh this is cute!!! Jeezy with Jeannie.— Members’ Mark Meeseeks (@nopicsnochat) September 4, 2019
Very LA. Lmao https://t.co/roPGGdJqEp
19 of 20
I’m so here for Jeezy and Jeannie— petunia (@indixo_) September 4, 2019
20 of 20
Jeannie Mainis dating a Jeezy, a Black man. But on her talk show she said for her Black men are for sex and white men are for marriage. 🙃— Ajak 🏳️🌈 (@AjakInTheBox) September 4, 2019
