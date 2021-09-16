The Undressing Room
The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s” Episode 33 ‘Dating “Regular” Guys’

We’re undressing the viral topics of the week including MET Gala fashion, celebrity overdoses, and Diddy’s new young boo. Plus, how far would you travel to meet someone you met online? Eva & Lore’l chime in on that, plus the new “Single mom by choice” trend.

If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy's.

It’s Fall wardrobe time!  Check out some of our favorite picks in our virtual closet at Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom.

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

@theundressingroompodcast

@evamarcille

@starringlorel

Close