Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Hot Spot: Jaheim Arrested & Charged With Animal Cruelty [WATCH]

Click Here To Listen Live

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

The headliners in today’s “Hot Spot” report center around now-infamous R&B vets Jaheim and R. Kelly, one being arrested for alleged animal abuse and the other on trial for alleged sex abuse.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Maria More stands in for Da Brat once again to give you the rundown on both of those disgraced soul crooners, in addition to how much Drake sold on his highly-anticipated new album, Certified Lover Boy. Also, the reviews are in for BET+’s All The Queen’s Men starring our very own Eva Marcille, and the crew is definitely raving over her standout performance on the show.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Check out what’s firing up in the news today with the “Hot Spot” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

 

Hot Spot: Jaheim Arrested & Charged With Animal Cruelty [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Givenchy - Arrivals - Spring 2016 New York Fashion Week

@Ravenscimaven The Rapping Scientist Educates Nicki Minaj Not…

 5 hours ago
09.15.21

SZA Gives Ashanti Her Flowers At The VMAS…

 6 hours ago
09.15.21

Fat Joe Apologizes To Lil’ Mo & Vita…

 7 hours ago
09.15.21

Don’t Erase Blackness At The Met Gala Because…

 9 hours ago
09.15.21

Lewis Hamilton Bought His Met Gala Table To…

 1 day ago
09.14.21
10 items

Balls Of Fire: CDC Debunks STDs & COVID-19…

 1 day ago
09.14.21
14 items

14 Pictures of John Legend and Chrissy Teigen…

 1 day ago
09.14.21
39 items

2021 Met Gala: See the Celebrities Who Slayed…

 2 days ago
09.14.21
15 items

Nicki Minaj Shoots Down COVID-19 Vaccines, Twitter Fails…

 2 days ago
09.14.21
"aTypical Wednesday" Los Angeles Premiere

{UPDATE } #FindTanyaFear : British Actress Gone Missing

 2 days ago
09.15.21
Close