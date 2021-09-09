Entertainment News
Blue or Red?: Take A Look At The First Full Trailer To ‘The Matrix: Resurrections’

This joint might be the first reboot/sequel we've been waiting for...

Finally! Today (Sept. 9) Warner Bros. blesses everyone with the first full trailer to the highly anticipated The Matrix: Resurrections and it seems like the fourth flick in the series is actually a continuation/reboot to the first installment in the cult classic franchise.

Featuring a seemingly troubled Neo (Keanu Reeves) trying to figure out his place in the world, the trailer calls back to many moments that made the original The Matrix such an engaging film. From having Neo follow a rabbit tattooed woman to find the truth to meeting Morpheus (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) for the first time (again) and taking a red pill to open his eyes to his reality, it seems like Neo will be learning about the Matrix and his abilities all over again.

Still, many questions remain to be answered. Why doesn’t Neo remember that he’s “The One”? Is Trinity still his soulmate even though they just met for the first time (again)? Why did they replace Laurence Fishburne with Candyman for the role of Morpheus? Is Keanu Reeves going to be rocking that John Wick looks in every single role he takes on going forward? We need answers!

Check out the action-packed trailer to The Matrix: Resurrections below and let us know if you’ll be checking this out in theaters or on HBO Max when it drops on December 22nd.

