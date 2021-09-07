According to People.com, singer and actor Rotimi is expecting his first baby with his fiance Vanessa Mdee. The couple shared the exciting news on social media revealing that they are having a baby boy.
RELATED STORY: Voices: Rotimi “Walk With Me”
The couple shared their excitement in a recent exclusive interview with People Magazine. “We are super excited to welcome our son. As first-time parents, everything about this experience has been a brand-new challenge,” they say. “We love it.”
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Mdee also shared that her pregnacy has been “very smooth” so far, “He’s been so good to us. No real pain or symptoms. Some funny cravings and food aversions here and there. It’s been much harder in these final weeks because he’s preparing his arrival, but all in all we’ve been super blessed.”
Congrats to the happy couple! This is going to be one good looking baby.
The Latest:
- Yandy’s Stunning Vow Renewal Dress Was Made With Over 20,000 Swarovski Crystals
- WANTED: Louisiana 911 Operator On The Run After Allegedly Interfering With Emergency Communication
- Zendaya’s Stunning British Vogue Cover Deserves All The Praise
- Rotimi and Fiancee Reveal They Are Expecting a Baby Boy in People Magazine Exclusive
- Janet Jackson Drops First Teaser For New Documentary [WATCH]
- Friends Of Basquiat Call Foul Over Beyoncé & Jay-Z’s Tiffany’s Ad
- Want To Get A COVID-19 Test?
- 9 Quotes From ‘The Wire’ That Speak Directly To The Black Experience
- ‘The Wire’ Actor Michael K. Williams Found Dead At Home
- Cardi B Gives Birth to Her Second Baby With Offset
Rotimi and Fiancee Reveal They Are Expecting a Baby Boy in People Magazine Exclusive was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com