Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

Rotimi and Fiancee Reveal They Are Expecting a Baby Boy in People Magazine Exclusive

Click Here To Listen Live

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

According to People.com, singer and actor Rotimi is expecting his first baby with his fiance Vanessa Mdee.  The couple shared the exciting news on social media revealing that they are having a baby boy.

RELATED STORY: Voices: Rotimi “Walk With Me”

The couple shared their excitement in a recent exclusive interview with People Magazine.  “We are super excited to welcome our son. As first-time parents, everything about this experience has been a brand-new challenge,” they say. “We love it.”

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Mdee also shared that her pregnacy has been “very smooth” so far, “He’s been so good to us. No real pain or symptoms. Some funny cravings and food aversions here and there. It’s been much harder in these final weeks because he’s preparing his arrival, but all in all we’ve been super blessed.”

Congrats to the happy couple!  This is going to be one good looking baby.

Full story here

The Latest:

Rotimi and Fiancee Reveal They Are Expecting a Baby Boy in People Magazine Exclusive  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest

Rotimi and Fiancee Reveal They Are Expecting a…

 7 hours ago
09.07.21

Friends Of Basquiat Call Foul Over Beyoncé &…

 9 hours ago
09.07.21

9 Quotes From ‘The Wire’ That Speak Directly…

 14 hours ago
09.07.21

‘The Wire’ Actor Michael K. Williams Found Dead…

 1 day ago
09.06.21

Cardi B Gives Birth to Her Second Baby…

 1 day ago
09.07.21

Lizzo’s Rose Quartz Nails Might Be The Next…

 5 days ago
09.03.21

Certified: Drake Drops ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Featuring Travis…

 5 days ago
09.03.21

Nicki Minaj Shares An Adorable Video Of Her…

 5 days ago
09.02.21

Vanessa Williams Dissects The Importance Of A Black…

 5 days ago
09.02.21

High School Suspends Its First Black Principal Over…

 6 days ago
09.02.21
Close