Keep Your Waist Snatched With Taraji P. Henson’s New 30 Day Fitness Challenge

Empire actress Taraji P. Henson is challenging her followers to get fit for the Fall season with some help from her new 30-day challenge. The star will launch the fitness program alongside celebrity trainer Mike T, who goes by the name of Force Fitness Inc on Instagram. Henson took to social media on Wednesday to announce the exciting news, showing off her chiseled physique.

“IT’S HERE!! My #TPH30DAYCHALLENGE with @forcefitnessinc is available now. Who’s ready to work!??” the 50-year-old wrote.

Upon entering Taraji’s fitness competition, fans will get access to the actress’ full-body workout routines and nutrition plan.

In a post uploaded Tuesday, the Peace of Mind talk show host gave fans a closer look at her sculpted abs which she mentioned was hard to maintain after indulging a little too much during the pandemic.

“When it was time to get back to it I hit up @forcefitnessinc to help me get back in shape,” Taraji confessed. Mike T has helped a slew of stars keep their bodies on point including Megan Goode and Vanessa Simmons. The busy fitness guru told InStyle back in 2015 that Taraji has a relentless workout ethic.

“Honestly, Taraji is very disciplined in the gym,” Mike explained. “She’s the type of person that if you tell her she can’t do something, she’s definitely going to want to do it even harder. Her focus is second to none.”

According to Women’s Health, the Baby Boy star usually kicks off her daily workout routine with 20 minutes of cardio and incorporates boxing and intermittent fasting into the mix to achieve her glowing and brawny look. When she isn’t with her trainer, Henson told WSJ that she absolutely adores her Nexersys boxing machine.

“I love it, because it’s got a trainer on there. Not personal, but you can go on-demand and you can do cool work, and it’s just you and the trainer.”

We’ve got to say at 50, Taraji is lookin{g finer than ever!

Interested in joing the Taraji P. Henson 30 Day Challenge? Sign up here.

