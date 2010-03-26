Mother allegedly falls asleep on baby

VIA: WTVD.COM

Authorities are considering filing criminal charges against a mother in Dunn who accidentally suffocated her newborn son.

Paramedics were called to Destiny Judd’s apartment on December 26, 2009. She told investigators she fell asleep and when she woke up her son was pinned between her back and the sofa – unresponsive.

An autopsy made public on Thursday indicated 7-week-old Jordan Judd died from asphyxiation.

He is reportedly her second child to die that way.

