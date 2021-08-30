Entertainment News
IG Model Mercedes Morr Dies At Age 33

Updated August 30th, 8:38 AM EST

According to Lipstick Alley, popular Instagram model/personality Mercedes Morr has passed away. The Houston native was 33 years old at the time of her passing. Celebrities like Tory Lanez took to social media to send their condolences to Morr’s friends and family. Mercedes Morr affiliate, @HtownCiara went on Instagram confirming the death and asked for privacy during this tough time.

Multiple reports have now surfaced stating that the Houston model was shot and killed during a robbery.  

We are sad to report popular Houston model Mercedes Morr has passed away. The cause of her death is yet to be confirmed but rumors circle around that she was murdered. Many close friends have posted on social media confirming the death. The cause of Morr's passing has yet to be confirmed but rumors have surfaced of alleged robbery which led to her being shot & killed. Our condolences go out to Mercedes friends & family. More news to come as the story develops.

More news to come as the story develops.

 

