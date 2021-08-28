Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

UPDATED: 1:00 p.m. ET, Aug. 28, 2021

Originally published: Aug. 29, 2019

In desperate search of a scandal that never existed in the first place, Republicans selectively launched a disingenuous attack on President Barack Obama because he was wearing a — gasp — tan suit on this day in history seven years ago.

The end result was one of the wildest and most reckless media firestorms that ultimately ended up turning into one big nothing burger.

The year was 2014. It was back when we had a president whose biggest controversy turned out to be of the fashion variety and not political.

When Obama wore that tan suit while at a press conference to discuss Ukraine and the Islamic State, right-wing trolls lost their conservative minds! How dare the commander in chief (whose presidency Republicans and racists alike desperately tried in vain to delegitimize) not wear a navy or charcoal gray suit, they wondered aloud while basing Obama’s presidentiality on the color of his clothes.

As soon as Obama took the podium, the conservative Twitterverse had a meltdown over his more summery fashion pick that was shamelessly referred to as “tanghazi,” an unfortunate play on the Libyan city of Benghazi where an American compound was attacked in 2012 by members of Ansar al-Sharia, a militant group of Islamic extremists. During Obama’s speech, there were roughly 6,000 tweets about his choice of suit, and within 24 hours, Twitter exploded with more than 14,000 comments about it, according to Topsy, a social media analytics firm.

There were even numerous spoof Twitter accounts set up as a result of the tan suit, including @BarackTanSuit, @ObamaTanSuit and @Obamas_Tan_Suit.

Never Forget: Obama’s Tan Suit Media Firestorm Was 7 Years Ago Today was originally published on newsone.com