Weekend’s Community Events & Giveaways

Thank you for sharing your community events that are free and open to the public in efforts to assist those in need in our neighborhoods. Here are a list of upcoming events that was shared this week. To post your own event go to our community calendar or email Melissa Wade at mwade@radio-one.com.

– 12NOON – 4PM… MOUNT PLEASANT BAPTIST CHURCH PRESENTS YOUTH OF ALL AGES “PRAISE IN THE PARK – EXPERIENCE THE MOVEMENT” AT SOUTH GATE PARK (OUTDOOR EVENT) – 1801 PROCTOR ST. IN RALEIGH, NC… THERE WILL BE SCHOOL SUPPLIES GIVEN AWAY, LOCAL PERFORMERS, GAMES, FOOD TRUCKS, AND MORE. LAWN CHAIRS AND TENTS WELCOMED Minister Michael Barrow, Sr. SAT AUG 28 TH – 9AM – 12NOON STOP BY AND GET YOUR SHOT AT CARY FIRST CHRISTIAN CHURCH – 1109 EVANS RD. CARY – COVID VACCINES AVAILABLE FOR ANYONE 12 AND OVER … YOU MUST REGISTER FIRST – CALL 919-467-1053 FOR MORE INFO.

– 9AM – 12NOON STOP BY AND GET YOUR SHOT AT CARY FIRST CHRISTIAN CHURCH – 1109 EVANS RD. CARY – COVID VACCINES AVAILABLE FOR ANYONE 12 AND OVER … YOU MUST REGISTER FIRST – CALL 919-467-1053 FOR MORE INFO. SAT AUG 28TH 9AM – 3PM. LINK UP TO STOP COVID VACCINATION EVENT AT EMERY GYMNASIUM – ST. AUGUSTINE UNIVERSITY – 1315 OAKWOOD AVE. RALEIGH, NC. JOIN US AND BRING THE FAMILY AND FRIENDS TO GET VACCINATED. FIRST 25 VACCINATED WILL RECEIVE A $20 GIFT CARD. REFRESHMENTS WILL BE SERVED. THIS IS LEADING UP TO THE SAU FALCON FOOTBALL SCRIMMAGE.

SAT AUG 28TH – 9AM CONTACT LESS BACK TO SCHOOL SUPPLY & FOOD DISTRIBUTION AT SOUTH EDGECOMBE MIDDLE SCHOOL – 230 PINETOP CRISPS RD. IN PINETOPS, NC – 9AM WHILE SUPPLIES LAST. CHILD MUST BE PRESENT TO RECEIVE SCHOOL SUPPLIES. SPONSOR: ITS DOABLE INC, FOOD BANK, AND MARKETING WITH A TWIST.

