10-Day-Old Baby Denied Health Care Coverage

Houston Tracy is just 10 days old, but the little boy has already lived through trying times.

“He was born with what’s called transposition of the great arteries.” his father, Doug Tracy said. “It’s heart wrenching; I hated it.”

The congenital heart defect causes the two major vessels that carry blood away from the heart to become switched.

The Tracy’s are both small business owners and do not carry health insurance for themselves. They do carry insurance on their two other children and tried to get insurance for Houston, but they found out Wednesday his coverage was denied.

