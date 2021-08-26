The Undressing Room
The Undressing Room Podcast Presented By Macy’s Episode 30 “Da Brat Loves Judy”

Special guest Da Brat gets undressed with the crew and talks about her new show, Brat Loves Judy. Since coming out last year, there have been so many updates in her life…including an engagement. She gets raw and unfiltered as we get the behind-the-scenes of the show and life! Plus, exes are coming in strong during the pandemic. Have you been a victim?

