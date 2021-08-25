“Working Mom Wednesday” FDA Approved Pfizer

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

What does it mean that Pfizer is now FDA approved? Was it not approved before? Can our children get it now? Who should get boosters?

All these questions and more are answered by Dr. Tiffany Lowe-Payne during Melissa’s Working Mom Wednesday’s.

Highly respected cerirfied family physician of over 16 years. She is also a stress expert, a Diplomat of the American Board of Obesity Medicine and a Professor at one of America’s prestigious medical universities. As a consummate teacher at heart and a tireless advocate for health and wellness, noticing how stress affects many of her patients, she developed The Institute of Transformational Health & Wellness Inc., in 2015. Through the institute, she conducts a series of trainings and seminars which incorporate holistic principles to help others achieve a state of healthy and whole living- mind, body & spirit. Also, in April 2016 she released her best-selling book, “A Woman’s Guide to De-Stress for Success: 10 Essential Tips to Conquer Stress and Live at Your Best , with a goal of helping women understand the health implications of chronic stress and develop daily strategies to de-stress and achieve optimal health.

